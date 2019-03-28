Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly take hilarious lie detector test!

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly take a hilarious lie detector test with Vanity Fair.

The two have been best friends for a long time and they put their friendship to the test by hooking up to a lie detector.

Questions get as deep as “do you think I’m honestly a good comedian?” And even questions about Machine Gun Kelly’s music.

Who will tell the truth and who will be caught in a lie.

You can check it out below. Be sure to let positive celebrity know what you thought of Pete Davidso and Machine Gun Kelly in the comments below.

Blessed be!

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly take lie detector test!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related