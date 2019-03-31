Carrie Underwood showing off her post-gym natural beauty!

Carrie Underwood showing off her post-gym natural beauty!

Natural beauty is what young girls should focus on, not just touched up magazine covers that are frankly unrealistic.

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share a gym picture and it just goes to show, beauty isn’t just makeup and pretty clothes.

Beauty is working out, messy hair and a smile that says “I feel accomplished.”

The 36-year-old singer is absolutely gorgeous with or without makeup. In fact, check out what she had to say on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood showing off her post-gym natural beauty!

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue…then maybe you should be concerned! 😂 (sorry, total mom joke). I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout). This is one of my favorite new outfits…I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days! 💪 Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend ❤️ to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!”

Carrie Underwood singing Christian songs with her son is adorable!

That’s what’s up and most certainly inspiring. It’s great to see talent that are not afraid to share their lives when they aren’t glammed up for the camera.

Don’t you guys think she looks absolutely stunning?

Further, we can’t forget she just recently had a baby as well. Motivation is all about being the best version of yourself, every day. Never do it for other people, just like her shirt says “I’m doing this for me.”

Next time, next time you want to do something for yourself remember that you come first.

The moment you can love yourself for who you are, well, you will be able to love others for who they are as a person.

Blessed be!

That natural beauty we all have shines. It's awesome to see talent proud of who they are when they aren't caked up with makeup!

#CarrieUnderwood #NaturalBeauty #NoFilter #NoMakeup #Gymtime
Carrie Underwood showing off her post-gym natural beauty!
Natural Beauty matters and that’s why we are so proud of Carrie Underwood for being such a positive example to family, friends and fans!
NEVER COMPARE YOURSELF TO OTHERS.

AFTER ALL, THE SUN AND MOON SHINE WHEN it's THEIR TIME.

YOU GOT THIS.
