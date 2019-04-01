Hailey Bieber reveals charity during Spill Your Guts with James Corden!

Hailey Bieber reveals charity during Spill Your Guts with James Corden!

Hailey Bieber and James Corden played “Spill Your Guts,” and we learn some fun truths.

But, let us know not forget, if either Hails or James does not want to ask a question, they must eat something from the table that includes, cow tongue, bird saliva, and so many disgusting options of food.

Certainly, this question must have been awkwardly fun.

When asked how much she got paid for the “Fire Festival,” promo and while she didn’t share exact numbers.

“Okay, okay, okay, I’m not going to share but it made for a very generous donation to charity.”

D’awwww, Corden thought that was noble and spared her for being honest.

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly take hilarious lie detector test!

Ah, the tables then turn to the bull’s penis James will have to eat if he doesn’t answer the question.

“You’re an executive producer of “Drop the Mic.” The show that I host. She added. “If TNT called you and said you needed to fire one of the two hosts, would it be me or Method Man?”

To add, there’s a question about rating Justin Bieber’s looks from the young swoosh, to the blonde hair. And she’ll be facing pigs flesh (barf).

Well, let’s see if he has to eat the bulls balls (lol).

Blessed be!

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Hailey Bieber

I would not want to eat "balls that stick to your teeth." I think #SpillYourGuts girl would be my new title.

But... absolutely hilarious.

#HaileyBieber and #JamesCorden
