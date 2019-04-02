On My Block a Netflix series holds up to realities.

On My Block a new Netflix series that truly holds up to the realities of high school struggles.

Honestly, On My Block a new Netflix series that truly holds up to the realities of high school struggles, love, and how the street life can affect others in their community.

The new Netflix series was created by Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft and Eddie Gonzalez.

The cast has great on-screen chemistry. In fact, these fresh faces are such engaging and relatable characters.

On My Block is a mix of comedy with drama aka a dramedy starring Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), and Olivia (Ronni Hawk).

What happens when these friends stumble across trials of friendship, growing pains, romance and crime, all being fresh into high school?

In short, the 10-episode seasons follows this group of teens as they try to save Cesar from a life a crime. The characters know his potential and there is no giving up when it comes to his future.

Further, the dramedy attracts teens, young adults and even some of the older adults. After all, isn’t it interesting to see the change happening in the younger generations?

The whole cast and crew did a fantastic job at creating a show that hits you in the feels, sometimes hard.

If you haven’t seen the new Netflix series On My Block, check out the trailer below.

Ultimately, you may have run across “On My Block,” and if you have we would love to hear what you think of the show and its characters.

