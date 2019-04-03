Didn’t get a text back? The truth is rough but honest.

How many times in your life have you done your best to be good to your family, friends and potential romance prospect?

Let’s use an example, you text someone who doesn’t bother to text you but you’ve seen them post on socials.

You ARE being ignored, that’s the truth. If someone wants to talk to you they will make an effort to get back to you even if it’s later.

The blunt truth is, if someone doesn’t text or call you back, they simply don’t care enough about you.

But wait, that’s okay, you wanna know why?

It’s better to be surrounded by people who give you the time of day than fake friends who only come to you when they need something from you to benefit their life.

Booty calls fall into the same result. Don’t fall for that kinda sh*t. You deserve more respect than that, in fact, we shared a blunt and honest status regarding this very situation.

This is going to sound ridiculous but as someone who always, ALWAYS reaches out to others to ask how they are doing, I’ve stopped because the only time I get a response is if I initiate the send button.

I’m not doing that anymore because since I stopped, I now know who my true friends are, the ones who call and text, yeah I text them first too now. But if I’m busy, I notice they do the same. Those are REAL friends. If someone wants to talk to you and for a generation that holds their phones literally all day, it only takes 3 seconds to say good morning and have a nice day. Be a friend, not a stalker on social media. That’s all I’m sayin’ thank you to everyone (you all probably know who you are) who show true compassion, love, and friendship. Those are the positive vibes we all need in our life. So, if someone doesn’t text you back here’s the truth, you’re never “too busy,” the truth is they don’t care enough to write back, that’s the truth. Yeah, sometimes we get home, we forget and we are tired but that’s when you look for consistency. I’m not being that “pushover,” girl you knew before. And honestly, if you don’t wanna be in my life, Thank God because assuming and knowing are two different things. Hold your true friends close, they are the ones who matter, not the ones who ignore you or don’t bother. Social media has literally effed up our generations and those to come, we don’t even know how to have a conversation on a phone call. Come on let’s be real here, we have all probably had a phone call from someone, ignored it and then texted back, rather than call the person back, be a human not a name behind a screen. I love all of you who have shown actions in my life, studied my struggles, understood my blow offs, call to check in and those who simply try, this is why I don’t use messenger. If you read this far, thank you and much love, have good vibes this week and keep smiling. Keep succeeding, keep getting those gigs, job promos, enjoying your families, I love seeing it on here but I love video calls and seeing in real life versus a screen.

There is no reason to give someone your time if they can’t give you their time.

In fact, time is something you NEVER get back, so don’t waste it wondering “what if,” or “what did I do this time?”

You don’t deserve that anxiety, you deserve real friends and positive vibes.

The truth might be harsh but why sugar coat it?

Remember what you deserve and never settle for less than you deserve in all areas of your life.

As a result, in the end you will know who wants to be in your life and who could give a rats a** about being in it unless it benefits that particular person.

Those are not friends.

Certainly, this is a relatable post to many people, if not, most, especially if you struggle from anxiety and accepting yourself as you are, you know, perfect.

Further, a short message to those who think they are entitled to everything but give nothing, you are a moocher, grow up.

Have you ever felt that way? Does social media grind your gears? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related