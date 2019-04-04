Most of our worries never happen. We can do it.

Most of our worries never happen.

It was Mark Twain who said “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.”

Hit the nail on the head.

You really cannot change things that are happening right now in your life. It’s one of the worst feelings in the world. Whether that be anxiety, health struggles, and personal struggles. But you can choose to be at peace and live in the present moment.

What’s worse than worrying?

The worst thing about worrying is that you’re doing it with time you will never get back. In fact, here’s the perfect example, you are reading this right now, giving me time you won’t get back, the time you could otherwise focus elsewhere, right?

Truthfully, this applies to bad situations in life. What’s the point in worrying? It doesn’t bring out anything positive, it’s just that little demon that takes over and it’s understandable.

“Worry about the things you can change not the things you can’t change,” is much easier said than done.

Honestly, it’s one of the hardest battles I’ve faced, post-Crohn’s disease diagnosis, it was unimaginable to not worry about “what else may be lurking?”

Literally, I felt like I had every possibility under the sun for almost a year. I will never get that year back and guess what?

I don’t have any of the things that time was spent worrying. Further, I potentially need to get a CPAP for better quality of life because my sleep is poor due to obstructive sleep apnea.

Guess who just spent the whole morning worrying? Yup, guilty.

Time was wasted for more than 6-hours and it’s now, close to 3 PM. I did not gain anything positive aside from end up on all those health sights like WebMD.

most of our worries never happen.

Anxiety is several messed up demons to face but we are stronger, those of us who can relate, we are stronger than you can imagine.

If, if people don’t uderstand and judge you for “flaking on them.”

Don’t worry about those people because you deserve more and you deserve better.

Even more importantly, you can always make changes to your future and that can even start with your batch of friends.

The more positive friends you have the better.

Just keep remembering that we can change the things in the future, so if you’re worrying right now, tell yourself to set some kinda goal to worry less and less each day. I might not have done that great today but I still haven’t given up.

That’s why I wrote this blog. In the attempts of hopefully saving someone time. Maybe I’m wrong but there are times we need to hear it from someone other than our loved ones.

Let’s do this together guys, worry less and focus on the good. In the end, everything will be okay.

You’ve come so far in life and you haven’t given up, so keep on keepin on. I challenge you all to write something positive on a piece of paper, in the comments, on a whiteboard, bathroom mirror, i don’t care just do it, every day.

“I am X”

Do it with love in your heart. Guys, you deserve to feel peace as well, you are not excluded from the above, please try this, it will hit a home run when you wake up some days and the hopes is more often.

As said before, most of our worries never happen.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related