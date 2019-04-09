Justin Bieber shares poem of pure love for Hailey Bieber.

As normal, it’s not a secret that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have made literal headlines every day since they were first seen together. In fact, after they got married the headlines exploded.

Unfortunately, not all the headlines have been respectful but it shows that some journalists will stoop to any level for their 3-seconds of fame.

Luckily, we have the Biebers back and love the poetry that he shared on his Instagram about his life long love Hails.

He shared this heartfelt and deep poem and the real fans are loving how strong his love is for Mrs. Bieber.

“Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!”

D’awww isn’t that sweet?

Buzzfeed did an awesome analysis on the poem and it’s truly as perfect as it could be…

The poem dives in deep into darkness, light and faith. If there’s one thing they both have, it’s strength.

It’s hard enough to be a couple in the “real,” world but being in the limelight can make things especially difficult.

For example, the horrible headlines, the trolls talking very negatively about Hails and J-dawg.

These two handle the life to the best of their ability and they are both such great examples to the world.

Positive celebrity always sends positive vibes to both Hails and Justin, as well as his family, friends and true fans.

Let us know what you thought of the poem in the comments below! It’s so sweet when someone you love shares deep and truthful words.

Blessed be!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related