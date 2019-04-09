Remembering Natasha Richardson

The beautiful and amazing Natasha Richardson.

Today we want to remember Natasha Richardson who passed away back in March 2009 at the young age of 45.

Those who don’t recognize the name, Natasha Richardson was an actress and wife to actor Liam Neeson. Perhaps she was best known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Maid in Manhattan.

Most of her roles were lesser known, as she primarily acted in Theatre, for which she had won a Tony Award for her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Random fact, her father was a legendary director for both Film and Theatre, earning an Academy Award for Best Director for his movie Tom Jones.

He passed away in November 1991 due to AIDs-related causes. Because of this, Natasha Richardson worked hard and dedicated an immense amount of time towards charities that were fighting AIDs.

Richardson’s involvement with these AIDs charities was vastly successful.

She reportedly raised millions of dollars for AIDs research and was a board member for charity, amfAR.

The Foundation for Aids Research. She spent so much time on this and her dedication was unique and unparalleled and for this alone we should remember Natasha, but there are so many other reasons to adore her.

Her career, the way she lived her life, and the two amazing children she bore with Liam Neeson, who will continue her legacy.

Natasha Richardson, unfortunately, passed away in 2009 due to a severe head injury that she received during a skiing accident while not wearing a helmet.

Unfortunately, she refused treatment for seven hours before she had to go to the Emergency Room.

It is not known whether or not she could have been saved had she sought treatment earlier.

Further, she was an organ donor and her love of people continued until the end.

In memory of her, Broadway dimmed the lights of the theatres to remember and honor this outspoken and amazing woman.

Today we honor you, Natasha Richardson. May you always be remembered for the positive influence that you were daily.

Blessed be!

