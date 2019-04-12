Braxton Gray breaks into the film industry with a bang!

Braxton Gray is 15-years-old. He grew up in West Jordan, Utah and attends West Jordan High School. And now he’s breaking into the film industry with a bang.

In fact, he recently wrapped with “Homeroom,” a new Disney series, set to drop later this year. Further, Gray has consistently booked other roles currently in production.

Presently, he has been booked for “Good Joe Bell,” Starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton.

Meanwhile, our interview with Braxton Gray gives some insight into his personal life and enjoyment in life. When Positive Celebrity asked Braxton what he loves to do for fun, he shared his other hobbies.

“I like to wrestle, play basketball and enjoy being on set.”

Gray was recently signed to Positive Celebrity and has quite the natural talent when it comes to acting, he loves it. He shared:

“Being on set feels like a normal day. It’s fun.”

PCG couldn’t help asking about his celebrity crush.

“My celebrity crush is probably Zendaya.”

In addition, Braxton’s future means a lot to him, he shared where he hopes to be in 10-years.

“In a house with my family and able to afford the things we need.”

Impressive, don’t you think?

Most importantly, he has an eagerness for success, which shows whenever he is around others.

Lastly, you can stay up-to-date on the latest news on Braxton Gray by following him on Instagram!

