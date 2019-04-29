Fast & Furious 9 expected in 2020!

Fast & Furious 9 is expected to hit theaters in 2020. Currently, the plot is unknown but has quite the talent.

The new film is directed by Justin Lin. Talent includes rumored John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Krzysztof ‘Kris’ Mardula.

Of course, with everything under wraps right now, we can only imagine how great the film will do in the Box Office.

At least we can look forward to May 22, 2020!

Rumors are it might pave way for a reboot. What do you guys hope to see in the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

