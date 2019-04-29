What if you could have interviewed Mac Miller?

RIP Mac Miller



January 19, 1992

to

September 7, 2018,

Reader question: What if you could have interviewed Mac Miller?

Positive Celebrity has always talked about Mac Miller’s legacy. In fact, in past blogs we covered his impact in the world.

Recently, Positive Celebrity spoke with a fan who had one question for us. The topic arises after speaking of his inspiration and our stories.

What would you have asked Mac Miller if you had the chance to interview him?

Quite the question for one to ponder but the truth is, more often than not we always share that his was taken far too young. And we will never be able to meet him, share stories with him, most importantly, connect as humans not animals.

It would have been 100% real talk.

So, what would I have set up in the sense that an interview with Mac Miller would have been an honor?

Firstly, asking talent how they are should always be number one. It’s not as though they aren’t like you and I, establishing comfort and laughing about whatever positive subject may arise from our conversation. Then, we would dive in our interview.

First question

Mac, we know you love your mom, after all, you have a song called “I’ll Be There.”

Our favorite lyric is If you have your moms, you better treat her right/ Call her up, say “wassup” before you sleep tonight/ Tell her you love her and thank her for what she did.”

That’ shows so much love man, what’s your favorite memory with your mom?

Questions like those can turn the interview in many different ways, so, staying on the script is important, this piece is all about “what if?”

Next, we would love to tackle a question that family, friends and fans would love to learn or hear as advice.

What would you tell anyone who is looking to make it in the industry?

Sharing how he didn’t sign with a label for quite some time, there’s always a “right time,” to do things in life.

Honestly, I bet he would have had the best advice there, going from being somewhat known to recognized world wild is huge. And being able to hear about the experience is just another level of inspiration.

Then there’s the cliche if he felt comfortable answering, when did you realize how in love you were with Ariana Grande?

The news loves to create hateful headlines and to anyone who thinks that it’s her fault should check themselves in the mirror first.

For example, you break up with your boyfriend in high school and whatever reason, maybe that could be home troubles you don’t know about because our personal lives are between us and those we trust.

The truth about this matter is, we don’t know what happened between them for sure, nobody does but them and that’s it.

Why make such negative assumptions?

Assumptions has never proved to come out positive. There is always somebody who is hurt and even you can be the victim at times. It’s a cycle, assumption, statement, if you’re wrong, you are hurt and the other person. Further if you are right, then you’ve again hurt the other person, who will react and in turn it will hurt you again.

There is no winning with assumptions and there was no reason for the Ariana Grande attacks and even attacks at Mac Miller to this very day.

Man, Miller was always open about his struggle with drugs. We are certain he wouldn’t mind speaking up to those who also have and face that struggle.

What would you tell those who relate with your music 100% and are facing some of the demons you rap about in your albums?

There’s no doubt, not one, that he would not explore that advice because of how hard he has always tried to be sober, he’s rapped about it. He always told people if they truly wanted to know him, to listen to his music.

And that has been 100% true, even presently. In fact, did you know those who have never heard of him, have gained major respect for his music. The group on Reddit often welcomes new members.

The group is always positive.

Positive Celebrity would then take a look at that group and ask Mac if he was willing to answer one of those questions on r/MacMiller on Reddit.

I’m certain it would have been a great question from someone who truly loves and misses him dearly.

Miller isn’t just a “celebrity,” he’s a person, one like you, one just like each of us in one way or another, money doesn’t make them zoo animals or “a sight to see.” Meeting any celebrity should always be focused on memory.

Telling them what they meant to you, allowing them to learn about you, leaving them something they won’t forget because let’s face it, how many selfies do they take a day?

We would love to know if Mac Miller would have loved to just chill with his fans and take a lot less selfies by going back in time to the 90s (lol).

Honestly, positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news wants to bring out the best in all of those we interview.

So, if we had ever been able to interview Miller, we would have had a honorable interview that would literally help and inspire all readers.

I guess, to answer our readers question, that is how we would love to go about interviewing Mac Miller.

Thank you for your questions and feel free to send us more!

Lastly, if you would like to help and keep Mac Miller’s legacy alive, please visit “The Mac Miller Fund.”

Mac Miller inspired and that’s when this was born.

“In honor of Malcolm’s commitment to the arts, The Mac Miller Fund will provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.”

Amazing right? Sound off in the comments and let positive celebrity know how Mac Miller inspired you or send us a question!

Blessed be!

