Fortnite World Cup 2019: Building better and faster!

Fortnite – Training for Fortnite World Cup 2019

Fortnite has been a hit since Epic dropped as their new game. It’s been popular for many reasons including the fact that it plays across all console platforms.

In fact, there are no worries that you can squad up and play with a friend who has a PS4 rather than a Switch, XBOX, iPad and PC.

Fortnite takes some major skill, regardless if you’ve been playing first-person shoots for years.

The game title says it all “Fort,” and “nite”

You have to learn to collect materials when you land on the ground with 100 other players, get a great loadout for defense and build like a mad man as the match progresses.

The goal is to be the last ones to survive out of 100 other players from all over the world. Being able to get eliminations will not help if you can’t build quickly as the storm closes.

Did you know there’s an actual Fortnite World Cup? Yes, you did read that right, you can take home quite the paycheck if your fast and skilled enough to survive.

Games Radar opened up about the topic explaining in-depth explanation of what has already taken place so far for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

“The entire competitive Fortnite scene has led up to this moment: with a $100 million prize pool for the year and a full $3 million of that going to the Fortnite World Cup solo winner, this is the big leagues. Epic announced details about the Fortnite World Cup and its overall prize plans for 2019 today, including those dizzying prize figures, and you don’t need fame to get a piece of the pie.

Your chance to secure a spot in the Fortnite World Cup will begin on April 13 and run to June 16 with ten weekly Online Open qualifiers for eligible players; that means you must have an account in good standing and be at least 13 years old (or more in some countries) to have a shot. Each Online Open qualifier will pay out a $1 million prize pool of its own to top contenders, and more weekly tournaments with $1 million in prizes will continue throughout the year.

Once the qualifiers have run their course, the top 100 Solo players and top 50 Duos teams will be invited to the Fortnite World Cup Finals from July 26 to 28 in New York City. Everyone who makes it that far will walk away with no less than $50,000 in prize money, and yes, the Solo grand master will be showered with $3 million. That’s a full tenth of the $30 million prize pool for the finals event.”

How to build fast?

Fortnite World Cup 2019 – How to build fast!

Building in Fortnite takes patience and practice, meaning, if you don’t win, watch other players finish the match, look at their tactics such as setting traps while building forts.

Most importantly, keep in mind that the storm does close and wipe people out before the end of the match, at times, you will find yourself attempting to stay alive in a storm, while you’re fighting against your last enemy.

The Battle Royale map shrinks as the games continues, this forces players to move to a central point on the map.

Building early on can help you stay alive but it’s important to save a good amount of materials for the end of the match. After all, the higher you are the more you have on your opponent.

Things can become quite strategic from that point, you even want to get creative. For example, at the end have two forts, build move around quickly and confuse the crap out of your opponent by ending your builds to pop out on the opposite side they expect from you.

When there’s that much money on the line, incredibly fun rewards for getting your tiers up and accomplishing daily and weekly goals with friends, how can you not have fun?

Many players take to YouTube to watch skilled players teach you their tricks. Feel free to check out the video below and start warming up for that hefty Fortnite World Cup 2019.

THE BEST BATTLE ROYALE BASE DESIGN EVER! – TUTORIAL

Like this: Like Loading...

Related