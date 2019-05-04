Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda is inspiring!

Netflix certainly has some of the best crime and drug shows. In fact, Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda is beyond “good.”

The show has such a relatable element in it, “that could have been me.” Unfortunately, we don’t know the future.

The fact is we never know when we could be “at the right place, wrong time.”

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda dedicated his life in full. After all, he is the one who said:

“There’s one thing that doesn’t change, murder.”

The Netflix series is shocking, blunt and even features footage from the actual case.

Positive Celebrity knows how important it is to raise awareness. There are so many things going on in the world.

Human sex-trafficking is increasing and there are many people who go missing each day. It’s important to know the people who are around your family.

That’s why we love the show, it has a variety of areas where someone is hurt because of lust, jealousy, gangs, crime, and accidents.

Although some of these episodes show children, it’s always important to be aware. It’s one of those series, you can’t help but binge and it makes you look at the world differently (at least it did for me).

The difference in how we never know the future and there is good and evil in the world. The truth of the matter is it’s happening all over, right in front of us and we just don’t see it. In fact, being able to see the filming of Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, it’s perfect, giving you an inside look and external.

Well, maybe it’s just be, I love CSI in high school. But we highly recommend Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda.

Check it out on Netflix but for now we leave you with a trailer.

Blessed be.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda – All New Wednesdays 10/9c

