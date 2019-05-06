High School Musical 4 continues filming Utah and what we know!

High School Musical 4 continues filming Utah and Positive Celebrity has learned about the new film and series.

Disney announced that High School Musical 4 series, as of late, there have been rumors that all platforms will be able to view the series, that in fact is false.

High School Musical 4 will only be available on Disney+ service. The service is comparable to Netflix and Hulu.

Disney+ is rumored to be more affordable than Netflix. Further, you will be able to watch a lot of Disney’s best films and shows on the service (no fear that your young ones will bump into the adult audience cartoons).

Truthfully, the generations have changed a lot but that doesn’t mean you should be worried about your child seeing something meant entirely for adults. There is an age and time for those kind of cartoons and films.

But if my daughter or future son is under 6-years-old, frankly, I don’t want them watching it. Disney+ will ensure that your kids still get to keep things on their level, most importantly, shows and films your comfortable with, that’s what counts.

CEO Robert Iger opened up about the plans.

“Plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is,” he shared “the price will reflect that,” he said, according to Deadline. “Our goal is to attract as many subs as possible starting out.”

High School Musical 4 is still filming in the Salt Lake City area and it’s been a great production. Although we aren’t allowed to talk details, we can say that the whole cast and crew are killing it on set.

In fact, two of our talented and signed actors have been working the set. They’ve met new friends, and are always surrounded by hard working individuals.

The extras are treated well and we are proud of the way this production has taken off. It’s great to see that extras and featured cast have been treated with the same level of respect.

Again, with new features, we can’t share a lot but fans of Octavian Vlad (Octo) and Braxton Gray can stay up-to-date by following their socials. Further, we look forward to seeing them on the Disney screen.

Positive Celebrity has learned the original cast will not be in the High School Musical 4 series. Unfortunately, if you were looking forward to seeing original characters in the halls of East High, don’t get your hopes up.

Yes, the original cast has shown extreme excitement over social media about the new series but they have made it clear to fans that expectation cannot be held. I mean, they’ve grown up, graduated and don’t look as similar as they used to back in the franchise.

They are iconically loved but it was time for the new series and that meant fresh faces.

Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay in the original three films, shared she wouldn’t be going back to the role.

“I honestly don’t think I would, just based off of, I don’t know if I could fill her shoes again,” Tisdale told E! News. “I’ve matured so much, I just don’t know if I could give her justice — Sharpay — and be that character again. And I would hate to not have it be great.”

Remember when we said the whole cast and crew have made new lifelong friends, proof that it’s a great production straight from Ashley Tisdale.

“Looking back, it was such a perfect thing for its time and was so pure that I just don’t know how you go from there. High School Musical didn’t make us, we made High School Musical because of our friendship, how close we were, and the magic there at the time. Kenny Ortega just made it what it was. Disney is an amazing company so I’m sure they’ll find some way to do it.”

Incredible, don’t you think?

Now you might be wondering why we keep saying the word “series,” because a film is not technically a series. The film will follow quite the characters as they take East High as brand new students.

High School Musical 4 rumored cast.

Erin — A badass soccer player who strives for excellence — and the only girl on the boys’ team. She starts falling for Derek, the bad boy from the wrong side of the tracks but isn’t sure whether to follow her heart.

— A badass soccer player who strives for excellence — and the only girl on the boys’ team. She starts falling for Derek, the bad boy from the wrong side of the tracks but isn’t sure whether to follow her heart. Derek — The resident bad boy who falls for Erin. He’s tough as nails on the surface but is a soft-hearted family guy deep down. He’s an excellent soccer player and incredible dancer who teaches dance classes to little girls at his family’s studio.

— The resident bad boy who falls for Erin. He’s tough as nails on the surface but is a soft-hearted family guy deep down. He’s an excellent soccer player and incredible dancer who teaches dance classes to little girls at his family’s studio. Campbell — Troy Bolton 2.0, Campbell is a super hot soccer captain and theater star who also happens to be Sharpay and Ryan Evans’ cousin. He decides that he wants to date Erin, and isn’t too happy when she wants to be with Derek instead.

— Troy Bolton 2.0, Campbell is a super hot soccer captain and theater star who also happens to be Sharpay and Ryan Evans’ cousin. He decides that he wants to date Erin, and isn’t too happy when she wants to be with Derek instead. Nathalie — East High’s biggest fan. She’s a loyal, outgoing cheerleader and big-hearted BFF to Erin.

— East High’s biggest fan. She’s a loyal, outgoing cheerleader and big-hearted BFF to Erin. Tamara — East High’s former queen bee who’s attempting to climb back up the social ladder.

The students will be performing new songs for you to love on the series and film. Get ready for some new hits!

Even though the original cast would return Zac Efron would have loved to return to set. Sharing that he still has a bone to pick with the coach and Ms. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the series.

“I got a bone to pick with that W. High coach and Ms. d and the drama department can help me get even. He shared. “I thought that kooky Sharpay nut job was coming back to help out with the actor weirdos anyway. Where she at tho? I still got those digits from the school database so let’s ring crazy up and get her and her bro back to put this dance battle together and LETS GO!! I’m ready and I’ve got YEARS worth of plans and ideas moving forward in the East vs West battle so LET GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!” Zac Efron’s Instagram

That’s hilarious, don’t you think?

There have been no confirmed announcements regarding the new movie. But we do know they have continued filming in Salt Lake City, Utah. Alright, we might know who the leads are but we aren’t allowed to share that much information yet.

Stay tuned for the latest High School Musical 4 news right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be!

