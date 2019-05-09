Netflix: Dead to Me is binge-worthy and quite surprising!



Dead To Me keeps you on the very edge of your seat, bed, wherever you are watching, you will not be disappointed in this series.



What exactly happens when two gals become best friends but one of them is holding onto the heart-wrenching secret about Jen’s husbands hit and run?



Armed with the truth of her best friends husbands death is not easy as they continue to build a strong friendship.

Further, it’s a friendship we can all relate with, a friend that has literally become family after meeting in a widows support group.



Unfortunately, this friendship started with an unforgivable lie that Judy Hale is holding due to fear. Despite her fear, Judy continues to comfort Jen (just as any best friend would do).

Judy’s ex-fiance Steve Wood is to blame for the crime.

After all, it’s not the accident that became the problem. It’s running from the law that makes the new Netflix series a hook.



The cast is played by the talented Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins

Jen Harding is played by Christina Applegate. Best known for films such as The Sweetest Thing, Bad Moms and even the TV series Married with Children.



Judy Hale is played by Linda Cardellini, best known for her roles on Legally Blonde, Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain, and Grandma’s Boy.



The two have a lot to face together, whether it goes up in flames or not, well, only time will tell, as it’s a new 2019 series on Netflix.

If you haven’t checked out the new series, you can watch it on Netflix.

Be warned, Dead to Me is binge-worthy. You can watch the official Netflix trailer for Dead to Me below.

Above all, know you will not find yourself saying “this show sucked.” Positive Celebrity gives the film a solid 8/10. Despite the show sounding “dramatic,” you will also get your laughs.

Jen and Judy are truly hilarious characters, most importantly, ones we can relate to when it comes to emotions and grief.

Let us know what you thought of the first season of Dead to Me in the comments below.

Please do use a spoiler warning before posting just to keep it fresh for those who have not seen it yet.

Enjoying the positive vibes?

Then you can then stay up-to-date with the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.



Subscribe to our Positive Celebrity Newsletter and check us out on Facebook.

Blessed be.

















Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique Laurara Monique is known by various celebrities as the youngest and kindest celebrity blogger. PCG has been described as a "celebrity safe zone."

Like this: Like Loading...

Related