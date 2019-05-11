Justin and Hails taught us what love endures, they inspire.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are incredibly adorable. Over the last few months, they have shared such awesome stories and pictures with family, friends, and fans.

They’ve taught us to stand up for the one we love. Most importantly, they taught us that you should never care what someone says about you or your personal life relationships

People talk, people gossip and that’s just how it is, they feed off negative news about other people in order to feel good about their own life. Further, this is to all those people who troll and support headlines that destroy the self-esteem of a person.

What’s your point exactly?

I mean, do you just like any kind of attention?

Are you looking for likes and retweets? Seriously, why?

You aren’t going to get the attention of anyone you look up to in the long-run if by chance they came across your hostility toward a fellow celebrity.

It’s alright, there will always be people who hate, those who think J-dawg would have been better off some Sel, or whatever weird story you have played out in your head.

Justin Bieber and Hails are a married couple.

End of story, also, shout out to these two, they are a lovely couple. They are doing as wonderful as possible despite rumors, personal transgression and enjoying their life together, what more could you ask for in life?

Positive Celebrity is truly happy for the love-birds. And if you’re a fan then you should always support.

Trolling doesn’t do any good for the mental health of those who read those comments. It’s not just “Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.” It’s the other people who truly look up to them, it’s children as well.

Think about what you post before you post it. And always, always treat others with respect.

Remember, they are just like you and I. Check out this cute video of them talking about life and being dorks on camera before Hails went LIVE.

“I like your bow, you look cute and your liddo earrings, you can’t tell but this is see-through, you’re a naughty girl.” Obviously joking.

Blessed be.

Full Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Bieber Instagram Live Stream being happy smiling – March 31 2019

