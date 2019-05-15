Katy Perry is an inspiration and Role Model.

Katy Perry is already known for her caring and giving an outlook on life. She knows who made her successful and has always been incredibly thankful to her fans.

Further, she always makes it a point to meet with her fans as often as she can, even if she’s going through something negative.

Last year, the pop superstar teamed up with Staples to “Make Roar Happen” by helping teachers supply their classrooms so they can better teach their students.

In the name of this, Staples donated $1 million to DonorsChoose.org to help teachers.

According to Staples, 75% of parents and students think that having a poorly supplied classroom is one of the biggest challenges today for schools.

In addition to this, Staples will be following Katy Perry around on her Prismatic tour spreading the message.

Staples held a video competition talking about educational goals and encouragement. The winner won a trip to meet Katy Perry in person.

That’s not everything, during the second leg of the Prismatic Tour, Katy Perry donated a portion of all ticket sales to UNICEF, Autism Speaks, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Katy Perry is an incredibly generous person and a great role model for children and her music proves that even further.

She has so many uplifting and positive songs and is an inspiration to many.

[Image: Katy Perry Via/Instagram.]

Zedd, Katy Perry – 365 (Behind The Scenes)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related