Opinion: My perspective on the Alabama abortion ban and kids aren’t in my future.

My perspective on the Alabama ban and kids aren’t in my future.

“You don’t have to raise that child, you don’t have to carry that child, you don’t have to provide for that child, you don’t have to do anything for that child. But yet you want to make that decision for that woman, that that’s what she has to do.”



– – Democratic State Sen. Vivian Figures

This whole entire world woke up to the news that Alabama put a ban on abortions of all types including, incest and rape.

First off, why does anyone in this world have the right to tell women what they can and cannot do with their bodies? Most importantly, this applies to so many things in the world. In fact, there’s no doubt you are aware of some of those very laws.

Regardless, all of our opinions are different but what PCG magazine feels about the ban on abortion is deep. As a woman who can’t have a child right now because of the state of my own disease. But that doesn’t stop from seeing the ban on abortion is disgusting.

“I’ve answered many emails from people who have poured out their hearts with real stories that were true. My goal with this bill is not to hurt them in any way. My goal with this bill and I think all of our goal, is to have Roe vs. Wade turned over, and that decision be sent back to the states so that we can come up with our laws that address and include amendments and things that address those issues.”



– – House sponsor, Republican Rep. Terri Collins

Women should have complete control over their bodies, we don’t live in a communist country. And recently it’s starting to feel like laws have been getting ridiculous.

Image: Lady Gaga’s Twitter

Lady Gaga opened up about the Alabama abortion ban on Twitter.

AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: – Lady Gaga on Twitter

Further, many women are going to suffer due to this law. For example, incest, the science proves that if there is incest a child will more than likely have disabilities. Most importantly, why don’t you read these 13 mutations that can happen when incest rape occurs to a woman.

Some of these mutations include Misshapen Skulls, Fused Limbs, Mental disabilities, cognitive disabilities and life-long declined joy in life.

Positive Celebrity just wants to tell all of the women affected, you are strong, you matter and no place should be able to do what they’ve done in Alabama.

Think about this, self-awareness, nobody can see your life the way you can see your life. So, why in the hell can anyone tell you how your life should go?

Talk about walking a mile in someone’s shoes, these laws are passed by sick individuals, people with nothing better to do than sit at a desk and hurt others in the world. It’s hard to deal with but we are a strong nation.

What do you guys think about the situation, let us know in the comments below!

Lastly, maybe it’s time to start a petition on this ban but we’re not professionals and unsure if that could make a difference, as always, taking action always makes an impact.

Well, sound off, share stories, you never know who you may inspire.

Blessed be to everyone in the world, especially those who have been affected by the Alabama abortion ban.

What female senators had to say about Alabama’s abortion bill

