See You Yesterday: Captivating Time Travel Fantasy!

PCG rating: 7.8/10

See You Yesterday was recently released on Netflix. In fact, the series was dropped on May 17th and we’ve already wrapped up the show.

Yes, See You Yesterday is captivating, funny and makes you think “what if,” often. The show is about two teens with an incredibly high IQ. They want to master the art of time travel.

The new series sends our main characters to a tragic police shooting, which follows a series of unfortunate events.

There are some new faces starring in the Netflix series including Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow, Astro, and Marsha Stephanie Blake.

So, what exactly happens when these guys attempt to go back in time?

Catch the new series See You Yesterday on Netflix and be sure to check out the trailer below. It’s one series you’ll find yourself glued to watching, so make sure you don’t have any important plans for the day.

Great job to the cast and crew, you guys creating such an intriguing time-travel fantasy.

Although, if you’ve already seen See You There, be sure to let us know what you thought in the comments below.



Remember, a lot of people haven’t seen the show yet, so be kind and try to exclude spoilers.

Blessed be!

See You Yesterday | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix – YouTube

