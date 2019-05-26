Pete Davidson killed it on SNL with his music video!

Pete Davidson, the cast and crew killed it on SNL this year.



The 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live was perfect.

If you haven’t been under a rock then you know Pete Davidson is literally one of the fan-favorite stars on Saturday Night Live!



Yesterday, he had a dope skit called “Grace and Frankie,” featuring DJ Khaled You’ll be sure to laugh at the lyrics and see Davidson giving his best performance as always.



After that skit, I’m not too far in saying, Pete Davidson could rap, no doubt. I mean, he did do an epic GoT tribute using his rap skills for the season finale.



Saturday Night Live is truly ending season 44 with the best of the best. Davidson also is seen in another one of SNL’s skits called “What’s wrong with this picture?”



To be specific, the winner will get a “Toyota Beef,” the first car for big boys (lol).



Group picture of of he 44th season finale on SNL via Instagram.

For example, they show a picture and the “contestants,” have to guess what’s wrong with it. The host tells them “something is missing in this picture.”

Steven (Pete Davidson) takes a guess at the mystery picture.

“Their siblings who know they shouldn’t have kissed.”



Gina guessed that the boy in the picture was “pointing at her butt door.”

But, let’s stop there we don’t want to spoil the whole skit, it’s hilarious.

Further, the show featured DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne. Both of them had energy, got the audience singing with their hands in the sky.



Get this, then we see Big Sean jumps on stage, what a surprise performance on SNL!



It’s sweet to see everybody having a great time wrapping up season 4 of Saturday Night Live. If you haven’t seen the most recent episode you can still catch it on Hulu!

Further, Pete Davidson truly (if it were a thing) get an award for most inspirational. Like you and I, we all have our battles and this man takes to any stage and makes the damn best of a job he loves.

Most importantly, screw the tabloids, it’s actions that a show a person’s real positive vibes and Positive Celebrity is truly proud of Davidson.

This man has shown us how to stay strong during times of anxiety, he’s inspired those with Crohn’s and most importantly, he has always focused on doing what he loves, making people laugh.

Action over words, always and forever.

Next, we have Leslie Jones best known for her fan-favorite role in Orange is the New Black.

In fact, she wasn’t sure she would get the role. but her hard work proved otherwise, it’s refreshing to see Leslie Jones on SNL every Saturday night.

She’s one inspiring woman and loves her family, friends and fans endlessly.

Leslie Jones on the 44th season finale of SNL!

You know, Saturday Night Live may be a comedic show but the writers, the crew, the talent, the musicians, they all work hard to help inspire the world with laughter.

There have been some who feel the show is just a “trolling marketing scheme,” but that’s far from the truth.

The show has always made talent feel accepted and loved. Talent who visit the show will even talk about charity at times.

So, maybe it’s that hour of laughter on Saturday nights that make a difference to all its fans.

As Chelsea Handler says, “if you can make someone laugh, you can make someone listen.”

Indeed it’s SNL’s 44th season finale.

I mean, this year, SNL has been full of the best skits.



With this in mind, be sure to check positive celebrities favorite highlights below. What was your favorite skit or performance of the show?



Finally, sound off in the comments below.

GoT tribute on Saturday Night Live with Pete Davidson

What’s Wrong with This Picture? – SNL



