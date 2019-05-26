Pete Davidson killed it on SNL with his music video!

Category: positive celebrity 0

Pete Davidson, the cast and crew killed it on SNL this year.

The 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live was perfect. Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!
The 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live was perfect.

If you haven’t been under a rock then you know Pete Davidson is literally one of the fan-favorite stars on Saturday Night Live!

Yesterday, he had a dope skit called “Grace and Frankie,” featuring DJ Khaled You’ll be sure to laugh at the lyrics and see Davidson giving his best performance as always.

After that skit, I’m not too far in saying, Pete Davidson could rap, no doubt. I mean, he did do an epic GoT tribute using his rap skills for the season finale.

Saturday Night Live is truly ending season 44 with the best of the best. Davidson also is seen in another one of SNL’s skits called “What’s wrong with this picture?”

To be specific, the winner will get a “Toyota Beef,” the first car for big boys (lol).

The 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live was perfect. Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!
Group picture of of he 44th season finale on SNL via Instagram.

For example, they show a picture and the “contestants,” have to guess what’s wrong with it. The host tells them “something is missing in this picture.”

Steven (Pete Davidson) takes a guess at the mystery picture.

“Their siblings who know they shouldn’t have kissed.”

Gina guessed that the boy in the picture was “pointing at her butt door.”

But, let’s stop there we don’t want to spoil the whole skit, it’s hilarious.

Further, the show featured DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne. Both of them had energy, got the audience singing with their hands in the sky.

Get this, then we see Big Sean jumps on stage, what a surprise performance on SNL!

It’s sweet to see everybody having a great time wrapping up season 4 of Saturday Night Live. If you haven’t seen the most recent episode you can still catch it on Hulu!

Further, Pete Davidson truly (if it were a thing) get an award for most inspirational. Like you and I, we all have our battles and this man takes to any stage and makes the damn best of a job he loves.

Most importantly, screw the tabloids, it’s actions that a show a person’s real positive vibes and Positive Celebrity is truly proud of Davidson.

This man has shown us how to stay strong during times of anxiety, he’s inspired those with Crohn’s and most importantly, he has always focused on doing what he loves, making people laugh.

Action over words, always and forever.

Next, we have Leslie Jones best known for her fan-favorite role in Orange is the New Black.

In fact, she wasn’t sure she would get the role. but her hard work proved otherwise, it’s refreshing to see Leslie Jones on SNL every Saturday night.

She’s one inspiring woman and loves her family, friends and fans endlessly.

The 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live was perfect. Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!
Leslie Jones on the 44th season finale of SNL!

Leslie Jones teaches us to stay positive during hard times!

You know, Saturday Night Live may be a comedic show but the writers, the crew, the talent, the musicians, they all work hard to help inspire the world with laughter.

There have been some who feel the show is just a “trolling marketing scheme,” but that’s far from the truth.

The show has always made talent feel accepted and loved. Talent who visit the show will even talk about charity at times.

So, maybe it’s that hour of laughter on Saturday nights that make a difference to all its fans.

SNL: Mothers Day and the Jonas Brothers!

As Chelsea Handler says, “if you can make someone laugh, you can make someone listen.”

Indeed it’s SNL’s 44th season finale.

I mean, this year, SNL has been full of the best skits.

With this in mind, be sure to check positive celebrities favorite highlights below. What was your favorite skit or performance of the show?

Finally, sound off in the comments below.

Since you love the positive vibes, you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news by giving us a thumbs up on Facebook.

Lastly, if you prefer, you can subscribe to our Newsletter and stay tuned, the 45th season of Saturday Night Live will begin in the fall of 2019.

Blessed be and enjoy the gallery!

GoT tribute on Saturday Night Live with Pete Davidson

What’s Wrong with This Picture? – SNL

Check us out on Facebook!

Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique

Laurara Monique is known by various celebrities as the youngest and kindest celebrity blogger. PCG has been described as a "celebrity safe zone."
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique shared a post.
Fantasy is all about giving you the best experience whether you are attending with a date, spouse or friends. It doesn’t matter YOU WILL HAVE A GREAT TIME!

#ShowsinLasVegas #TheLuxor #Fantasy #Classy #Fun and #entertaining
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
VegasNET Media
Watch interview here >> https://vegasnetmedia.com/cms/portfolio/lorena-peril/ #VegasNETmedia #TheStripLive #MariaNgo #RayDuGray Lorena Peril & Girls of Fantasy (showcase), Keep Memory Alive, Power of Love Gala 2019, MGM Grand Las Vegas http://TheStripLIVE.com | LAS VEGAS | Media Showcase | Media interview with Lorena Peril (Las Vegas headliner) and Girls of Fantasy on THE STRIP LIVE celebrity talk show for VegasNETmedia.com | Director's cut Join celebrity talk show producers and media coaches Maria Ngo and Ray DuGray as they showcase Lorena Peril and the girls of Fantasy on location at the Power of Love Gala for Keep Memory Alive charity inside MGM Grand Las Vegas. In this media interview, Lorena Peril and the girls of FANTASY share some tips on how they keep their minds and bodies fit. To watch more media interviews showcasing success stories from top celebrities entrepreneurs, and industry experts live from Las Vegas and around the world, visit https://VegasNETmedia.com. ABOUT LORENA PERIL Las Vegas headliner Lorena Peril has been entertaining audiences on the Strip for years. She headlines as the Lead Singer in Anita Mann’s hit production "FANTASY" at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. The self-taught performer starred in "Sin City Bad Girls" at the Las Vegas Hilton and performed as the Lead Principle in "American Superstars" at the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino. -- LorenaPeril.com
4 1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique shared a post.
Love you all!
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Laura Margosian
Just love, I get mad too sometimes, hurt even.
But in life, you gotta love endlessly.
Not everything goes as planned but patience is key.
Be proud of your successes.
Small and big.
Above all, be proud of others as well, encourage them to keep up the good work.
Envision that check in the mail, or that job offer.
I don't know who needs to hear this....
But I felt like sharing, so, here it is, keep up the good work friends.
I'm pretty proud of all my friends, family and ALL of my stranger friends who lurk. 💕

Blessed be.
   View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Seriously, that is one great show!
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
See You Yesterday: Captivating Time Travel Fantasy!
See You Yesterday: Captivating Time Travel Fantasy, check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!
positivecelebrity.news
1 1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Justin Bieber and Hails are just like us. Haha, those videos are cute.
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Justin and Hails taught us what love endures, they inspire.
Justin and Hails taught us what love endures, they inspire. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are incredibly adorable. Over the last few months, they have shared such awesome stories and pictures wit…
positivecelebrity.news
4 1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
"Everywhere Judy goes, chaos follows."

Rating: 9/10

This has to be one of the funniest/real life series I've watched this year. There wasn't a moment I couldn't relate to the feelings that someone has during grief, moments of laughter and many other qualities a series should have to keep ya....

In-da,couch

#DeadtoMe #ChristinaAppleGate #LindaCardellini, #JamesMarsden and #MaxJenkinsw #dramedy
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Netflix: Dead to Me is binge-worthy and quite surprising!
What exactly happens when two gals become best friends but one of them is holding onto the heart-wrenching secret about Jen’s husbands hit and run? Check it out right here on positive celebrity go…
positivecelebrity.news
2 1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
High School Musical 4 continues filming Utah and Positive Celebrity has learned about the new film and series.

#HighSchoolMusical4
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
High School Musical 4 continues filming Utah and what we know!
High School Musical 4 continues filming Utah and Positive Celebrity has learned about the new film and series. Image from IMDB. Disney announced that High School Musical 4 series, as of late, there…
positivecelebrity.news
7 1    View on Facebook

Related posts:

  1. SNL star Pete Davidson tells HIGH TIMES pot help his Crohn’s Disease!
  2. SNL: Pete Davidson talks suicide and how Kid Cudi Music saved him! Inspiring!
  3. Ariana Grande speaks up about toxic relationships!
  4. Pete Davidson can relate to my nightmare and Ariana Grande is his support.

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

Laurara Monique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles

%d bloggers like this: