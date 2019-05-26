Raya: The celebrity dating app!

Raya the celebrating dating app, say what?

Yup, you read that right, there is an official dating app and you have to pay to join.

Among things, you also have to remember, do not troll people on this application. It strives to be one of the best and worthy applications when it comes to finding the love of your life.

Bazaar magazine opened up about the Raya.

“Raya is certainly not the only private, ‘exclusive’ dating app, but it’s (somewhat ironically) the most popular. It’s been dubbed the dating app for rich and famous people because users have reported coming across the profiles of models, actors, and musicians in their mission for love. (A writer for The Cut detailed how the first profile she matched with was Patrick Schwarzenegger.)” -Bazaar Magazine on Raya celebrity dating app.

Further, dating is already hard in the limelight and you never know who you may run into on Raya.

The point is to click with someone and hopefully go on dates.

Interestingly, the app has been around for a little while but we didn’t hear about until today, so maybe, your thinking “duh,” and we are laughing with you.

Either way, if you’re looking to click with someone who is a hard worker, Raya is that app.

Again, remember how important it is to be genuine, you don’t want to end up on Catfish. Lying only hurts you and the other person.

Be proud of you who you are, check out Raya and see if it’s right for you!

Happy Memorial weekend and blessed be!

