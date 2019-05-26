SNL: Mothers Day and the Jonas Brothers!

The Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live for Mothers Day!

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating Mothers day on Saturday Night Live. Alongside some amazing skits with our favorite SNL cast members. The Jonas Brothers were able to perform 3 songs.

SNL did not forget to get politically incorrect, all while making their point regarding current politics. Further, as always, they had fun with different skits including Judge Court.

Each of their performances on SNL were amazing, they all had great energy and always bring that stage to life together, they were able to fit in two performances.

If you didn’t catch SNL’s Mothers Day celebration skits, feel free to watch the full episode on Hulu! You can also check out the full episode on Hulu!

Oh, those handsome boys, shout out to the whole cast and crew for another amazing episode!

Blessed be!

Jonas Brothers – Sucker (Live From Saturday Night Live / 2019)

Judge Court – SNL

