Guessing 90s Cartoon themes, calling the kids of 90s parents!

Positive Celebrity loves to share fun and trending videos to help readers laugh whenever they catch some time for relaxation.

Further, it’s Memorial Day and regardless some of us still have to work. That means a mid-day laugh would be great.

YouTube had quite the pick of Trending videos but this one stood out the most (of course, because I’m a 90s kid) because it was entertaining.

Do you think these teens will be able to guess their parent’s favorite 90s cartoon themes? Let’s find out, check out the video below.

But wait, are you a 90s kid too? Do you know the 90s Cartoons themes as well?

Sound off in the comments and let us know what you thought about these teens guessing those 90s cartoon themes!

Blessed be!

Do Teens Know Their Parents’ Favorite 90s Cartoon Themes? | React: Do They Know It?

