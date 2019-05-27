Opinion: Happy Memorial Day weekend, also, remember the after-battle.

Memorial Day 2019

Hi lauraramoniquers and stranger friends!

I hope you are all having a great weekend. As you go about your day, I was hoping that I could maybe spread more cheer around the world in honor of our Veterans who have literally watched someone gain their wings (right in their own arms at times).

I cannot imagine how that would feel and I know there are those out there who need to hear “thank you,” and if you need to talk, my DMs are open all day today.

A friend went to the store and shared that while he was checking out, a man behind him seemed sad. He thanked him for his service and asked if he was having a BBQ. The man responded in a way my friend will never forget, he began to talk about everything he saw, what he lost and life as a Veteran.

Today might be hot dogs and burgers for some of us but let’s celebrate with thanks, pay it forward if you get a chance and love endlessly, sometimes, a simple shoulder can prevent someone from doing something they would regret.

In fact,

The VA released a study that covered suicides from 1999 to 2010, which showed that roughly 22 veterans were dying by suicide per day, or one every 65 minutes. Some sources suggest that this rate may be undercounting suicides.

We can all be that shoulder, it’s not about religion, it’s not about politics, it’s about the fact that we are all here trying to survive, we each have our very own demons. I’m certain there are a few Veterans in here who lurk or comment. I mean, they picked to serve our country.

Making someone smile in their heart is worth more than any materialistic object we could gain in life. That’s the change in the world we should all focus on even when it’s hard.

So, shout out to all Veterans, thank you for your service, for fighting demons in the name of helping keep our homes safe.

Lastly, to anyone out there having a hard time, I just want to say, me too. Life isn’t always easy and my demons get me a lot of the time due to personal reasons.

Anyway, I just wanted to let that first thought off my chest, and a little rant as a second. I just want everyone to know we are all loved by people in our lives, sometimes, those who love us would truly come as a surprise. Don’t give up on your dreams, big and small, don’t doubt yourself, you are perfect just the way you are and to again, to all of our Veterans, may you be blessed with all the comfort, love and happiness in this world.

Check out the 2019 National Memorial Day Parade video below! And if you have something to share, sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be.

The 2019 National Memorial Day Parade – Live Stream

