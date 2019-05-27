Stranger Things 3: It’s going to be “moving.” Check it out!

David Harbour recently opened up about the upcoming third season of Stranger Things. In fact, he shared one of the episodes will in the series will be quite moving.



According to IMDB, the new season will debut July 4th on Netflix.



The show is rumored to give insight on his characters Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Hooper.



“Millie is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys,” he said during an appearance at MCM Comic-Con (according to Complex). “So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”



“You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving,” David added. “I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”



Well, there you have it, stay tuned because it’s right around the corner!



Stranger Things 3 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix – YouTube





