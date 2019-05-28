Empire: This Hulu series is quite the binge!

Empire on Hulu

Hulu has a lot of shows that keep you binging but our latest favorite is called Empire. It’s an American drama series which focuses on a families music business.

But what exactly happens after the creator of Empire, and father of two sons is diagnosed with ALS?

Well, he’s gotta prepare them for that time. The trials that each of the characters faces are emotional, shocking and even sad at times. Prepare, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, and Jussie Smollett put on their best acting skills.

The writing meshed in perfectly with the cinematography. The glam of the entertainment industry showed well and set the story visually.

Further whole cast and crew did an amazing job on Empire. It takes a lot of hard work to make a series that keeps you hooked and gives you intense feels.

If you haven’t seen Empire yet you can check it out on Hulu. Check out the trailer below and give us a thumbs up on Facebook. It’ll be easier to stay up-to-date on the latest celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

Official Trailer | EMPIRE