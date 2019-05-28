Kanye West opens up about his diagnosis spreading awareness!

Kanye West Opens up about his Bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Positive Celebrity recently learned that Kanye West has opened up about suffering from Bipolar disorder.

There are so many people who can relate to having an illness, one that just seems to affect your everyday life but you’re not alone.

We’re glad that Kanye West opened up about his Bipolar disorder when you have something, it is always great to raise awareness and spread love to others, even if it’s through the feeling that someone else understands how you feel.

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting “erratic,” as TMZ would put it.

When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression. This is my specific experience that I’ve had over the past two years, because I’ve only been diagnosed for two years now.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

“They have this moment where they put you — they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know. That’s something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment… When you are in that state, you have to have someone you trust. It is cruel and primitive to do that.

They love to write you off. They love to cut your sentences off halfway. What you say doesn’t mean as much… It’s a health issue that has a strong stigma on it and people are allowed to say anything about it and discriminate in any way. This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse. They do everything possible. They got us to that point and they do everything to make it worse.”

It’s not easy to face those things, especially when you’re in the limelight and media can make whatever they want to feel like some sort of fact. But at least he stays real about it, right?

“That’s just the reality. If you want these crazy ideas and these crazy stages, this crazy music and this crazy way of thinking there’s a chance it might come from a crazy person.”

Honestly, Kanye West doesn’t get enough credit. He’s a father, a husband, an entertainer, and most importantly, a musician with fashion sense. It’s not easy to stay on top of your A-game when you struggle with any mental struggle.

Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye in her reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She purely feels that people don’t understand his heart and his persona but when you truly take the time to understand someone rather than judge, it connects like a puzzle.

For example, the hit series Empire on Hulu touches base on just how hard it can be struggle with Bipolar disorder.

Shout out to Kanye for speaking up and sharing how it feels to deal with a disorder daily. Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

Blessed be.