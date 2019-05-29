Kesha honored at The Humane Society of the United States!

The Humaine Society of the United States honored Kesha with the Voice for the Animals Award. Further, philanthropist Wallis Annenberg was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles benefit gala held on May 4th.

The best part, animal rights activists Diane Warren, Priscilla Presley, and Leona Lewis met up at the Paramount Studio backlot to celebrate the non-profits amazing progress over the last year. In fact, they teamed up to raise more money through a live auction.

“I’m just gonna talk about my cats,” Kesha joked while accepting her award. “The first time I felt true unconditional love — I can’t say it was towards a family member because they can talk — it was when I left a place, it was a strip club, and I walked outside and there was a tiny baby kitten in a garbage can. And my instinct was I just grabbed him and said ‘I can’t leave you here.’ And my drummer said, ‘Don’t touch that, he’s a trash cat.’ And I was like, ‘You’re a trash person, we’re taking the cat.’

It’s true, Kesha has always been open about her love for animals, she loves to rescue and always encourages her family, friends, and fans to adopt.

We are the only voice that animals have and we must keep them safe.

Positive celebrity is proud of everyone who takes action and helps animals. You guys are the best. And shout out to everyone at The Humane Society of the United States.

Kesha, please continue to be a powerful voice in this world. She wrapped her talk by announcing her plans to create a film that aims to give animals a voice.

Let us know what you think in the comments below. We know you love the positive vibes, be sure to give our Facebook a thumbs up, that way you can stay up-to-date.

Blessed be!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related