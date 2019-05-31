Positive Celebrity Review: ZEDD turns it up at Omnia in Las Vegas!

Omnia in Las Vegas has some major talent performances, including the one, the only, ZEDD!

Omnia in Las Vegas is classy, fun and bumpin’.

PLUR life, you know, peace, love, unity, and respect. It’s the one thing about EDM that never gets old. Ultimately, each rave is it’s own experience, whether that’s EDC, DAS Energi in Salt Lake City or Omnia in Las Vegas.

As a result, it was hard to find us at some of the most popular clubs in Vegas, most importantly, Omnia nightclub, we were ready to party with ZEDD in the city that never sleeps.

ZEDD brought that already alive night club a second wind of energy from all that pre-dancing. when he hit the stage, he interacted with the crowd, he played our favorite jams, he let us sing with him, it was nothing less than perfection.

Regardless, place, time or theme, ZEDD knows the industry, it’s no wonder he’s such a great producer and EDM artist.

Ultimately, it’s no wonder he has his own show at Omnia, it’s quite the Nightclub. The idea conceptualized each element of this classy designed club makes for an interactive nightlife experience for all those attending events at Omnia.

The club is a total of 75,000 square feet, with multi-levels, VIP lounges, excellent bartenders and alcohol. Further, the club doesn’t just focus on EDM music, there are many types of genres that perform throughout the week.

Omnia describes their nightlife as “luxurious.”

“The nightclub features a variety of musical talent spanning diverse genres for an all-inclusive nightlife experience. Filled with interactive features and luxurious finishes at every turn, OMNIA sets the stage for patrons who enter our world to discover the unexpected.” Omnnia official website

One may find their dress code a nuisance but it’s their dress code that keeps things classy.



For example, everyone looks their best for their dates, and those who take the time to dress up have an awesome time on the dance floor due to the hit of self-esteem.

It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you look like, dressing up for a night out with the girls or your partner always makes a person feel great.

Going to Las Vegas is all about having a great time, some love to gamble others like to catch shows.

Let’s take a look at that dress code, that way you can be ready to dance with confidence and self-esteem.

The dress code

• Upscale fashionable attire. Collared shirts are required for men.

• NO hats, shorts, flip flops, backless women’s sandals, men’s sandals, sneakers (e.g. Nike, Adidas), athletic wear, ripped or oversized clothing, steel toe shoes or work boots (e.g. Lugz, Timberlands).

• Management reserves all rights of entry based on dress code etiquette.

VIP tables

In addition, you can also reserve a VIP table and get those drinks right up front. Check Omnia’s event page and select your desired event. Lastly, you’ll want to click “VIP Tables,” fill out your details and you should be set for the night.

Zedd was quite impressive, not only was his music on point but the whole production. The light show was amazing, especially with the twirling chandelier and disco ball.

The only downside to the night was a few people (gals specifically) who couldn’t handle their alcohol, it was a great time but the bruises on my toes tell the story of dance war!

Aside from that, if you’re visiting Las Vegas be sure to check out Omnia.

They have had some great artists lined up for their events and you’ll always go home knowing you met some cool new stranger friends and maybe a new friend, one who will mean more to you than you thought earlier that night.

Have you been to a Zedd show at Omnia? Sound off in the comments below and be sure to give us a huge thumbs up on our Facebook page. It’ll be easier to stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be.