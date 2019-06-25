Sophia Turner: Depression, it does not discriminate, rich, middle class or poor.

Sophia Turner opened up about depression on Dr. Phil’s podcast.

Depression, it seeks both females and males and it does not discriminate.

In fact, it doesn’t care how much money you have, what house you live in, where you live or how many friends you have in life.

For example, I’ve had someone come to me and say “how can celebrities struggle with depression, they have everything they need and more.”

To be truthful, those who feel that way do not understand the mechanisms behind depression. There’s the impact of life events, genetic influences and even Synaptic transmission.

Each of these causes can connect to a person who has struggled with depression and they each present in different ways for those experiencing the symptoms of depression.

I want to answer a question that many have asked “how can a celebrity be depressed?”

First, celebrities are people just like you and I. Further, we all bleed the same blood, just because one person has a million dollars in their account it doesn’t mean they are excluded for battling depression.

Sophia Turner even opened up about depression during the 2019 year. She opened up about her mental health on Dr. Phil’s podcast, Phil in the Blanks.

Turner first came into the limelight spotlight in 2011 and she’s been rather private about her personal life (as many celebrities). However, that did not mean she didn’t experience those emotions many of us have felt inside our hearts.

The Game of Thrones star shared how depression first struck when she was just 17-years-old. In fact, it was due to the fact in which she was receiving intense criticism about her role as Sansa Stark.

One lesser known fact about someone else we love from Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke.

Did you know that she struggled with her health while filming Game of Thrones?

That’s right, she suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms during production. Which also shows, health doesn’t discriminate.

Sophia Turner explained her depression to Dr. Phil.

“I don’t think I had any issues with it until I was 17 and then it just hit me,” she explained. “It was a combination of social media on the rise at that time, and also my friends were all going to university and I wasn’t going to university. I was working, but I was still living at my parents’ house and I felt very alone.”

Social Media has proven to have effects on people, good and bad. As for Turner it was not a pleasant one. Trolls would make her feel alone, defeated and unloved.

“I would just believe it,” she shared. “I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.’ I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious. You see 10 great comments, and you ignore them, but one negative comment, it throws you off.

Eventually, things took a turn for the worse, depression began to affect her social life.

“I had no motivation to do anything or go out,” she shared. “Even with my best friends, I wouldn’t want to see them, I wouldn’t want to go out and eat with them. I just would cry and cry and cry over just getting changed and putting on clothes and be like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing that I want to do.'”

Beyond that, she opened up about the deep suicidal thoughts she’s had in the past.

“It’s weird,” she described. “I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot. I don’t know why, though. Maybe it’s just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don’t think I ever would have gone through with it. I don’t know.”

That’s why it’s important to speak to someone you trust. Whether that be a family friend, best friends or a therapist. In order to beat depression, you have to fight your thoughts, realize it will be okay (eventually) and fight for your life.

Unfortunately, depression takes many lives, it leads some to drugs and others to make life altering choices, ones that are permanente.

Turner shared how therapy and medication have helped her cope with her depression.

Although she still finds “getting out of bed” and “getting out of the house” challenging at times. She’s also found comfort in the support of her best friend and co-star Masie Williams, and her fiancé Joe Jonas.

“I love myself now, or more than I used to, I think,” she said. “I’m now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose. When someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a little bit more. So, yeah, I love myself.”

Above all, she’s been doing a lot better after getting treatment and talking to those who understand and were willing to listen.

Isn’t it true to say most of us have been in a place where life felt impossible?

Maybe we don’t have large numbers in our banks and maybe bills are tight–maybe you do feel financially stable and comfortable but the symptoms of depression still take action in your life.

The most important action you can take is to seek help, the first step in feeling better is to talk about it, in fact, when has bottling emotions up helped a person?

Likely, never.

Most importantly, you must always remember, depression is temporary as long as you are proactive and seeking treatment.

If you feel scared, don’t worry that’s normal but you can make choices to help curve that depression and finally get rid of that derealization, seeing the world around you for all the good you can pick out like a beautiful rose from a garden.

Depression is one difficult illness, especially combined with other life struggles like disease, feelings of being alone and abandoned.

Good friends listen, bad friends tell you “find someone else.”

There’s no sugarcoating toxic friendships, relationships, and family. And it’s no secret they can make your depression worse.

For example, as a person with Crohn’s disease, life has thrown shit my way (pun intended) and depression hit hard, for many reasons, there is this lack of self-worth, especially when you see others living a life you dream you could have, you know, good health.

It just goes to show, regardless of your station in life, depression tends to come at the most inconvenient times.

Always remember that the suicide hotline[Call 1-800-273-8255] is available, friends, family and a therapist can help. The emotions you are feeling are temporary and the thoughts invading your head, essentially locking you in a jail cell are temporary.

Taking action, fighting back, being strong are all hard tasks but it’s not impossible.

Truthfully, we’re not sure who needs to read this but we hope that it will shed light on the fact that almost everyone has felt these emotions before and it does get better, as long as you take action.

Nothing happens by chance, it happens by making changes.

Whatever you are facing, you can do it. You got this, you are strong, you are not those negative things inconsiderate people might say, you are not what your brain tends to believe, lastly, you can rewire those thoughts, it just takes time and patience.

Everyone deserves to be happy, nobody deserves to feel the weight of the world on their shoulders, remember who you are and what you are capable of achieving.

Most importantly, never settle for less than you deserve with ANYTHING in life.

Blessed be.

Sophia Turner on Dr. Phil. Talks depression.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related