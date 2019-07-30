Celebrities when they were younger, how their past photos inspire.



Isn’t it true that sometimes we look at celebrities as though they have always been “glamorous,” [yes, “Fergalicious” did help me remember how to spell that, I love that song]…

The entertainment industry shows the beauty, the glistening, the star-studded hotties wearing the biggest name brands like Prada, Calvin Klein, Versace or House of Drew.

In fact, that’s the goal, Hollywood talent tend to maintain the image they hope to inspire others with, luckily, it doesn’t take away from being human and that includes making mistakes.

These photos are some of your favorite celebrities when they were younger. Ryan Seacrest, for example, truly had my jaw hit the floor.

It’s nice to be like, “man, we would have been friends in middle school and high school.”

Further, we all had those “awkward phases,” growing up and many can relate.

The truth is, the majority of your favorite celebrities were bullied, they felt hopeless too at times.

Strength, that’s the word that brought them to where they are at this moment.

Youth is a process of growing and learning. Music videos, songs, lyrics, acting, it all comes with a past that influenced it, that’s why they say “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

It’s safe to say that many people want to leave the world better than you found it, Mac Miller, [and my heart still hurts] for example, was constantly worried about the legacy he would leave behind…

But that worry, was all for nothing because he left behind art, a story, a struggle and one that constantly inspires people to make better choices.

“When you feel sad, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. Everyone has those days when you doubt yourself, and when you feel like everything you do sucks, but then there’s those days when you feel like Superman. It’s just the balance of the world. I just write to feel better.”

-Malcolm James McCormick

Honestly, it’s one of the best quotes Positive Celebrity has remembered from watching Mac Miller’s past interviews.

It’s a quote that really hit emotions due to the fact that we have all said: “everything sucks right now.”

When you look through photos of celebrities when they were younger, it’s almost as though you connect on another level.

To be specific, maybe you looked completely different when you were younger.

Unfortunately, sometimes kids can be mean and maybe you were bullied.

Taking a look at celebrities when they were younger gives you a little perspective into who they were before Hollywood shined its lights on them and allowed them to follow their dreams.

Not only their dreams in music or acting… But being able to further help charity, or bullied LGBTQ youth.

The list goes on and on, so when you look at a picture, think of it the way Susan Sontag explains in her quote.

“All photographs are memento mori. To take a photograph is to participate in another person’s (or thing’s) mortality, vulnerability, mutability. Precisely by slicing out this moment and freezing it, all photographs testify to time’s relentless melt.”

― Susan Sontag

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” refers to any complex idea and how it conveys meaning, purpose, and essence more effectively than a description does.

With this in mind, maybe looking at where our favorite celebrities started is what we need for that extra kick in the butt to never doubt or settle for less than you deserve.

To end, we want to invite you to take a look at your favorite celebrities when they were younger. Most importantly, remember who they are now as well, you’ll see more than growth, it’s like looking into their soul.

Except, it’s yearbook photos and stuff, haha!

Blessed be and enjoy!

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Calvin Harris

Clint Eastwood

David Guetta

EMINEM

Jennifer Aniston

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian

Krewella

Lady Gaga

Leonardo DiCaprio

Mac Miller

Madonna

Martin Garrix

Matt LeBlanc

Ryan Seacrest

Selena Gomez

Shia LeBeouf

Skrillex

Skrillex

Taylor Lautnor

Taylor Swift

Zac Efron

Zedd

Like this: Like Loading...