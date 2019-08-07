K.Flay talks anxiety, her new album and more on her microcast “What am I doing here?

Kristine Meredith Flaherty is best known by her stage name K.Flay. She’s an incredible American singer, songwriter, rapper and musician.

As a listener it’s impossible not to relate to her music, lyrics are constantly creative and relatable.

“Girl, it takes guts just to survive.”

– Giver

The newest album by K.Flay is called “Solutions.”

In, fact The Guardian recently interviewed Flaherty about her newest album. Sharing how the album focuses on “green lights and brighter views… to pull me through”

The talented artist is not afraid to touch topics that are sensitive to the public, after all, it’s the only way to truly leave a musical legacy behind for many to jam out to and say “damn, she is/was good.”

Recently, K.Flay attended the 2019 LoveLoud festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. And she was nothing less than energetic, fun and open with the audience.

For example, USANA Ampatheater had some major issues with sound and she would just stop in the middle of a set and talk to the crowd about life, most importantly “to be proud of who you are,” in life.

“Feeling anxious or depressed sometimes is part of what it means to be a person, and it might even be essential to success.”

– K. Flay



Earlier this morning K.Flay took to her YouTube account dropping episode 1 for her micro-cast “What am I doing here?”

“I HAVE A MICROCAST!!! (it’s like a podcast, but shorter) and every week I’ll be answering the geographical & philosophical question WHAT AM I DOING HERE?”

She openly talked with kids in attempts to get an honest perspective on our feelings versus how a child expresses their actions to feeling “nervous.”

“Well, because I’m being kinda vulnerable, I made something and now I’m putting it out into the world and I’m not sure if people will like it?” She proceeds to ask the younger child how they handle dealing with those feelings.

She is absolutely adorbs, her personality truly shines as we listened to her talk to these kids. It’s one thing to be an artist but it’s another level when an artist shows the most vulnerable feelings, in truth, it can be scary.

“When I’m stressed out one of the things I like to do, I like to make up bad jokes based on things that I’m looking at in my world.” She proceeds to share some funny jokes.

“So, what am I doing here? I’m remembering that adults make situations more complicated than they need to be, I’m remembering that my ego is but a small, small tiny molecule in a sea of billions of molecules, all of whom believe they are important, and they are kind of…but our importance is because there’s a bunch of us, so I just need to chill and be happy that I was able to put out an album at all. That’s a good feeling. If you had told 15-year-old me that I would be doing that, I would have been really, really stoked. I am going to keep that in mind if you want to talk to me about stuff on the internet you can use the hashtag [#kflayshow].

That’s what’s up, the fact that she’s opening her doors to speak to people about life, or whatever may come to mind shows the love and willingness to connect with others who may feel similar feelings.

At the end of the day, she’s helping not only herself see things through new eyes but those who listen and interact as well!

Check out K.Flay’s “What Am I Doing Here?”

