LGBTQ: Daya was discouraged from coming out to the public, she’s beyond inspirational!

LGBTQ: Daya was discouraged from coming out to the public, she’s beyond inspirational. Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Daya, whose real name is Grace Martine Tandon broke into the mainstream with her hit “Don’t Let Me Down.” In fact, it was an excellent collaboration with The Chainsmokers.

But she was also affected by her career during the Emerging Artists Panel at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter’s Pride Summit where she was discouraged from coming out to the public.

The singer, who came out as bisexual on social media in September 2018 shared her decision to let the world know the truth.

“I was discouraged from coming out because [they thought] I would lose those mainstream radio fans,” Daya shared but it felt like taking off those rose-colored glasses. “It’s opened me up to a whole new world of queer artists and producers that I’ve loved working with,” Daya said.

Further, she feels that higher-profile celebrities, labels, and producers should make the LGBTQ community more visible.

“Executives and higher people at labels, producers, and songwriters – there just needs to be more queer visibility across the board,” Daya said. “Not just with artists.”

Truthfully, she is right, there are so many in the world who are struggling with identity and harsh judgments.

Most importantly, Daya stands as a positive example to all because it’s not easy to share your deepest thoughts with the world, a world who can take you down with mere words.

It was fantastic to see she attended the LoveLoud 2019 festival and even more inspiring that she is pushing for acceptance across the music industry.

That’s what’s up right there, shout out to Daya for being such a great example to the world.

Lastly, her personality and style make her that much more attractive on all levels. Positive Celebrity couldn’t be prouder of Grace Tandon!

Blessed be!

The Chainsmokers featuring Daya in Don’t Let Me Down!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related