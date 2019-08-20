Sam Smith the thrill of it all involves mental health!

Sam Smith the thrill of it all in the limelight involves more than just creating jams. It involves staying mentally healthy as well.

“I think a lot of people don’t wear their hearts on their sleeves. I think people should, but a lot of people don’t. People may be a bit taken back sometimes about how honest I am and how open I am. But I’m happier this way – it’s a good thing for me.”

Sam Smith

The thrill of living life in Hollywood doesn’t exclude you from mental health and temptations.

Sam Smith opened up via his official Instagram page with a quote image that says “I am enough.”

Equally important is how does his best, to be honest, loving and open individual. The singer and songwriter mentioned in the past how there is an importance in being open and honest. Further, he’s shown family, friends and fans nothing less.

Let’s take a leap here, how many people in this world can say relate to the feelings of depression, sadness and essentially being “lost.”

For example, it was Amy Tan who spoke about uniqueness.

“Our uniqueness makes us special, makes perception valuable – but it can also make us feel lonely. This loneliness is different from being ‘alone’: You can be lonely even when surrounded by people. The feeling I’m talking about stems from the sense that we can never fully share the truth of who we are. I experienced this acutely at an early age.”

Honestly, quite similar to what Sam Smith has openly talked about regarding mental health.

Even Anne Hathaway had honest thoughts about loneliness.

“Loneliness is my least favorite thing about life. The thing that I’m most worried about is just being alone without anybody to care for or someone who will care for me.”

Isn’t it true that mental health does not discriminate?

To illustrate, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Kesha Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kayne West, Aaron Carter, Justin Timberlake, Usher, K Flay, DAYA, Ruby Rose, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and many other celebrities have opened up about mental health and their challenges in overcoming those thoughts and feelings.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter took to Instagram and shared how the thrill of it all [everything in life] includes hard times, patience and hard work in order to overcome your battles.

Sam talked therapy, challenges and the haunting challenge mental health affects a person.

Sam Smith via Instagram

“Just wanted to share a little thought with you all. Sitting here on my first holiday in a long long time. Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here. I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head.

“Tried to find ways to organize all of my problems so that they are bound and organized into folders and boxes so that they will never haunt me or affect me again. But I’m slowly starting to realize that the words above are the only words that really matter…. and they are the words of the incredible @brenebrown …. ‘You are enough’

That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are. By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realizing.

Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to a real space of Joy, gratitude, and peace.

Sorry to blab on. But I know we are all dealing with some really heavy shit at times. And I find listening to words from strangers comforting. So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys.

Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror. I’m gonna do it too. We are in this together 🙏🏻 Hope you’re all having a gorgeous summer x”

With this in mind, it’s safe to say that we are each unique, we each have faced a different trek in life.

Fortunately, the choices you make now will determine your future, above all your happiness.

How is that possible?

Our minds are powerful, in fact, it’s said that we only use 10% of our mind. The statement is thought to have come from Albert Einstein and Pierre Flourens around the 1880s. As well as William James.

In 1908 James wrote an interesting thought in a book called “The Energies of Men.”

“We are making use of only a small part of our possible mental and physical resources” (from The Energies of Men, p. 12).

Another interesting study by Karl Lashley between 1920-1930 shared his process in the lab.

“Lashley removed large areas of the cerebral cortex in rats and found that these animals could still relearn specific tasks. We now know that the destruction of even small areas of the human brain can have devastating effects on behavior. That is one reason why neurosurgeons must carefully map the brain before removing brain tissue during operations for epilepsy or brain tumors: they want to make sure that essential areas of the brain are not damaged.”

That alone shows what we are capable as long as we focus, work hard and make the decision [right now] to be the best version of yourself, humble up and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

It’s safe to assume most of us have needed some type of help in life, whether that be mental or a personal situation.

Inspire others through your trials.

Lastly, isn’t it quite inspiring when a celebrity opens up about their trials? There’s a sense of comfort knowing you’re not alone [even though you would likely not wish these feelings on anyone in the world].

Whether you are currently facing something or not, remember it’s okay to love yourself. Most importantly, pay attention to your family and friends, sometimes there are small cries and it takes guts to survive.

You can change peoples lives by sharing your story. What a great post from Sam Smith on Instagram today. Life is unique and the thrill of it all involves mental health.

As you can see, we are all prone to feeling emotions which bring us down and it’s okay because we are human and we are damn perfect just the way we are at this very moment.

Mental health does not discriminate. But sometimes people do.

To end, be sure to check out Sam Smiths latest music video for his new collaboration with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and ILYA.

Sam spoke of the record in a recent press release.

“This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings x.”

The new song “How Do You Sleep? hit 72,364,971 views.

Be sure to check it out on YouTube and leave some love in the comments section!

Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep? (Official Video)