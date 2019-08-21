Greyson Chance is back on Ellen DeGeneres, talks music, coming out and more!
Greyson Chance first showed his face back in 2010 after his performance at school of Lady Gaga’s hit “Paparazzi.”
In fact, it was that moment that changed everything for him, right when Ellen DeGeneres discovered his talents, she had him on her show.
But it’s been almost a decade and he has truly grown up and is such a positive example to his family, friends, and fans.
Recently, Greyson Chance came back to the Ellen DeGeneres show and shared how he went to college and what he’s currently working on now regarding music.
The 22-year-old singer and songwriter shared how he just dropped a new video for his song “Shut up,” and spoke of his family and their reaction to him being gay.
“Well, I was so fortunately blessed, I didn’t have any issues coming out to them [family and friends]. I wanted to make sure it didn’t seem to profit, I just waited until I felt confident and posted an Instagram message.”
Greyson shared a story about a fan who inspired him on Instagram, telling his story regarding how hard it will be to “come out,” to his family, ending with “I know you’re not gay.” Further, the comment influenced Greyson to open up more about his sexuality.
It’s not only “celebrities,” who inspire the world, but it’s also you and I and our stories can help celebrities feel like they are not alone.
Amazing to think that’s possible right?
Well, after all, they are human just like us. You can check out his full interview with Ellen DeGeneres below and his new song!
Let us know what you think, he grew up so fast, didn’t he?
Shout out to everyone who worked so hard on Greyson Chance’s new music video. It was absolutely beautiful.
Blessed be!