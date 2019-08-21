Greyson Chance is back on Ellen DeGeneres, talks music, coming out and more!

Greyson Chance first showed his face back in 2010 after his performance at school of Lady Gaga’s hit “Paparazzi.”

In fact, it was that moment that changed everything for him, right when Ellen DeGeneres discovered his talents, she had him on her show.

But it’s been almost a decade and he has truly grown up and is such a positive example to his family, friends, and fans.

Recently, Greyson Chance came back to the Ellen DeGeneres show and shared how he went to college and what he’s currently working on now regarding music.

The 22-year-old singer and songwriter shared how he just dropped a new video for his song “Shut up,” and spoke of his family and their reaction to him being gay.

“Well, I was so fortunately blessed, I didn’t have any issues coming out to them [family and friends]. I wanted to make sure it didn’t seem to profit, I just waited until I felt confident and posted an Instagram message.”

Greyson shared a story about a fan who inspired him on Instagram, telling his story regarding how hard it will be to “come out,” to his family, ending with “I know you’re not gay.” Further, the comment influenced Greyson to open up more about his sexuality.

“The decision to write this came after I received a message from a brave individual. Such message inspired me to shed light on an aspect of my private life which I have kept distant from my career in music. I came to fully recognize that I was gay when I was sixteen. I decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin. Further, I always found conversations regarding music, politics, art, books – and the greatness of Nas’ catalog – to be far more interesting than what type of guy I was into. This is still true today. LOVELOUD 2019: Positive Celebrity review! Oh, the emotions, performance, and survivors! While this message is most definitely overdue, I encourage anyone who is navigating their sexuality to devote as much time as they need to the process of finding self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-love. Hell, for me, it took years to write this message. Nevertheless, I figured now was the time to let a few more friends know that I am happy, I am here for you, and I am proud of who I am.

Cheers -G”

It’s not only “celebrities,” who inspire the world, but it’s also you and I and our stories can help celebrities feel like they are not alone.

Amazing to think that’s possible right?

Well, after all, they are human just like us. You can check out his full interview with Ellen DeGeneres below and his new song!

Let us know what you think, he grew up so fast, didn’t he?

Shout out to everyone who worked so hard on Greyson Chance’s new music video. It was absolutely beautiful.

Blessed be!

























Like this: Like Loading...

Related