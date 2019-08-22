Taylor Swift LIVE on YouTube with her surprise guest!

Taylor Swift LIVE on YouTube with her surprise guest! Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Taylor Swift Live on YouTube was such a great event for those who tuned in and we can seriously only imagine how busy she has been over the last year.

Okay, she’s always busy but today she has been prepping for the drop of her new album “Lover.”

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter already sold over 4-million pre-order copies of her album “Lover.” It’s expected to hit multi-platinum by the weekend at the latest.

Swift also talked a little on ownership rights to her own music and even shared personal diary entries in terms of what advice she would give to those aspiring their dream in music.

Obviously, that’s huge importance as it’s been rumored she will be re-recording her other albums in 2020.

In fact, she’s going to be sending out parts of her real diary with her new album.



Doesn’t that show her love and appreciation for family, friends, and fans? I mean, diaries are so personal and deep.

She constantly strives to stand as a positive example and delivers such creative ways to say “hey, I had this awkward stage,” or “this break up really sucked.”

To End, if you didn’t get a chance to watch the Taylor Swift LIVE on YouTube below.

Blessed be!

Taylor Swift Live on YouTube!

















Like this: Like Loading...

Related