Ellen Show: Jennifer Aniston talks on posing naked and her scary plane flight!

Jennifer Aniston talks on posing naked and her scary plane flight!

Jennifer Aniston Movies and TV shows are priceless. She’s always working hard, takes care of her body and continues her successful acting career.

In fact, “The Fixer,” is now in post-production and Untitled Jennifer Aniston/Sophie Goodhart Project has been listed on IMDB.

Further, it was great to see her on the Ellen DeGeneres show [ Jun 5, 2019 ] where she talked about posing naked, and her extremely scary plane flight.

She was proud to be BAAZAR magazine’s cover.

Their plane turned around to go back to California had lost its wheel and flew for 6 hours to drop fuel so when they landed the plane wouldn’t go up in flames.

Of course, she was humorous about the whole event, sharing how everyone was panicked.

“We turned around and we were going back to California because we think we lost a wheel.” She continued. “And then everyone on the plane started panicking, everyone who I looked for, for comfort, and like ‘we’re okay right,’ had tears streaming down their faces are texting their children their partners and I was like ‘well who do I…'”

The whole story is absolutely insane.

“We had to fly around to dump the fuel.”

With this in mind, if you didn’t know Jennifer is terrified of flying.

Be sure to check out her interview on the Ellen DeGeneres shows and feel free to see all Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows. It’s always nice to throwback.

Blessed be!

Jennifer Aniston’s First Text During Her Plane Scare Was from Ellen

