Jennifer Aniston asks Portia “What’s it like to live with Ellen?”

Jennifer Aniston asks what Portia about living with Ellen, oh the tension!

Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.

– Marilyn Monroe

Jennifer Aniston, Portia, and Ellen are sitting together on their set and things get hilarious.

Truthfully, everyone knows Portia and Ellen have a beautiful relationship. It’s been over 9-years and it sets such a great example.

On the contrary, even if you can relate, maybe there’s just a little something that bugs you about your significant other. And there’s nothing wrong with that because it’s those imperfections you will one day miss the most in life.

You will never guess what Ellen DeGeneres does, and we bet you it’s relatable.

To End, if you’re looking for a great laugh this one is on-point. She also talks about moving a lot.

Blessed be!

Jennifer Aniston Finds Out About Ellen and Portia’s Marriage

