FRIENDS TV show bloopers are the best throwback before it hits the big screen!

First and foremost, it’s pretty safe to say most people have had their Netflix binge of FRIENDS the TV show. But to be safe, there’s been some exciting news, FRIENDS will be hitting the big screen to celebrate 25-years of the show maintaining popularity.

“Grab your FRIENDS and head to your local movie theater on September 23, 28 & October 2 to see our favorite sitcom ever on the BIG SCREEN with never-before-seen bloopers! (Ticket link in bio – US only) #FRIENDS25″

In fact, who can forget Ross, Rachel, Pheobe, Joey, and Chandler Muriel Bing and his third nipple?

Unfortunately, if you haven’t seen the full series yet, you’re missing out on episodes so good, rewatching it is just as fun as the first time. Further, you start to notice fun in continuity mistakes, bloopers, and most importantly, a lot of laughing.

After all, it was Carolyn Birmingham who had the best quote about laughter that truly resides with the TV show FRIENDS.

“A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around.”

With that in mind, check out the bloopers below. You will get an inside look at what it was like to film in front of a LIVE audience, a feel for real persona and just how many takes it took to create your most memorable scenes.

Does anyone remember off the top of their head which season took place in Las Vegas?

Did you learn something new from the bloopers, let’s see if our minds all catch the same funny moments.

Blessed be!

FRIENDS the TV show bloopers!

