Hollywood: Justin Bieber shares inspiring truths.

Justin Bieber truly does share inspiring truths in his recent Instagram post taking you onto the other side of the fence with the green grass. but first, let’s get real.
Hollywood is seemingly every young childs dream. But there is a side that many don’t see and the truth is, it really isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence.
Justin Bieber recently opened up on Instagram about his past, present and current journey in life.
In fact, we’ve talked about judgments on positive celebrity many times. But the confirmation from someone credible, someone who “has been there,” is truly what matters.
Biebs has always been open about his life and opened up about his “fuck-ups,” as we all have them, not one person in this world is clean of those times in life.
There are those people, I like to call “trolls,” who hate, who spread hate, and dedicate every moment of their life to hate. For example, those who create a fake Twitter account after fake banned accounts just to say “I think Justin Bieber’s music sucks.”
With that in mind, it’s always important to remember, a “celebrity,” may have a higher bank account than you but it doesn’t matter. You have a higher bank account than someone else in the world.
Celebrities bleed the same blood we do, they go through similar emotions doing a different job than others in the world
Justin Bieber talking about life in general on Instagram is the equivalent of a friend sending you a positive text message in the morning during your struggle.
Most importantly, it’s also meant to “de-idol” you as the reader. For example, Justin Bieber loves his talent, he adores that you love it and that’s great, ya’ll celebrate that together at the concert, right?
Well, if you see him on the street, what’s the point in asking for a selfie? Personally, I would rather ask how he is and reveals I love to skate freestyle. Skating feels like medicine on a rough day.
Then would come something I used to do with friends, challenge him to a skate sesh and he can keep my board, vice versa.
Who said that “celebrities,” are only friends with other celebrities? It wouldn’t be that way if we didn’t act so crazy every time we saw them out and about, again, just like you.