Hollywood: Justin Bieber shares inspiring truths.

Justin Bieber truly does share inspiring truths in his recent Instagram post taking you onto the other side of the fence with the green grass. but first, let’s get real.

Hollywood is seemingly every young childs dream. But there is a side that many don’t see and the truth is, it really isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence.

Justin Bieber recently opened up on Instagram about his past, present and current journey in life.

In fact, we’ve talked about judgments on positive celebrity many times. But the confirmation from someone credible, someone who “has been there,” is truly what matters.

Biebs has always been open about his life and opened up about his “fuck-ups,” as we all have them, not one person in this world is clean of those times in life.

There are those people, I like to call “trolls,” who hate, who spread hate, and dedicate every moment of their life to hate. For example, those who create a fake Twitter account after fake banned accounts just to say “I think Justin Bieber’s music sucks.”

With that in mind, it’s always important to remember, a “celebrity,” may have a higher bank account than you but it doesn’t matter. You have a higher bank account than someone else in the world.

Celebrities bleed the same blood we do, they go through similar emotions doing a different job than others in the world

Justin Bieber talking about life in general on Instagram is the equivalent of a friend sending you a positive text message in the morning during your struggle.

Most importantly, it’s also meant to “de-idol” you as the reader. For example, Justin Bieber loves his talent, he adores that you love it and that’s great, ya’ll celebrate that together at the concert, right?

Well, if you see him on the street, what’s the point in asking for a selfie? Personally, I would rather ask how he is and reveals I love to skate freestyle. Skating feels like medicine on a rough day.

Then would come something I used to do with friends, challenge him to a skate sesh and he can keep my board, vice versa.

Who said that “celebrities,” are only friends with other celebrities? It wouldn’t be that way if we didn’t act so crazy every time we saw them out and about, again, just like you.

Either way, Biebs opened up about life at a young age, carrying on into his teen and adult years.

It’s a real bro thing to do, you know, sharing this with the world. It’s not a “celebrity thing.”

This is real life.

Check out the original post on Justin Bieber’s official Instagram.

It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, and your relationships. When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of “dread” and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change…

I can fully sympathize with you. I could not change my mindset. I am fortunate to have people in life that continue to encourage me to keep going.



You see I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled.



Have you noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life?

There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet. No rationality, defiant, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something that is quite unexplainable. You see I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 separated with no money still young and rebellious as well. As my talent progressed and I became ultra-successful it happened within a strand of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don’t know about you but humility comes with age. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it. Rationality comes with age and so does your decision-making process (one of the reasons you can’t drink until your 21)… Everyone did everything for me so I never learned the fundamentals of responsibility. So by this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world! Being on stage according to studies is a bigger dopamine rush than almost any other activity…so these massive ups and downs on their own are very hard to manage. You notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and I believe it’s due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with being an entertainer. I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around. It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life “MARRIAGE” !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you… BE KIND TODAY, BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE.

To end, let’s remember that we all have those feels, sometimes life hits you hard. Regardless, we are still on the same trek, including survival, love, etc.

