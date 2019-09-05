The man who took Mac Miller’s life has been arrested.

Football season is upon us and I just can’t help but think of one person who would be about as stoked as I am.

Mac Miller loved football and that means one thing, he wanted The Pittsburgh Steelers to win with every new year, which is why we thought of Mac Miller and his favorite Football team.

The last time we were blessed with Mac’s presence was while he was watching a game with friends before he crossed the bridge.

Miller is literally, such a positive influence. He always spoke up to raise awareness, he loved his fans because he felt as though they could understand him better than most people.

In fact, he said that those who listened to his music deeply knew him better than some friends in his life.

Fortunately, that did not mean he didn’t love his friends. He loved all his family, friends and fans. That’s exactly what makes losing Mac Miller to opiates so sad.

With that in mind, we know Mac was battling demons and he had friends that did as well. For example, Frankie Grande.

It’s no secret that Miller always tried to help those battling similar demons. But what Frankie shared was going above and beyond. It’s the truth and the life Mac Miller lived, that man would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need of help.

“I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking when I couldn’t imagine living without them.



It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm.



I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.

Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other.

Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE.



To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult… but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here… and I will continue to be here… for you…

Malcolm my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting… Thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏💖 AA: (212) 870-3400

NA: (818) 773-9999

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255”

After Mac Miller’s passing his family also took to social media to share their love those who lived in the world of Mac Miller.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

Presently, it was announced that FINALLY someone was arrested for selling Mac Miller opiates that were laced with fentanyl.

According to Mirror who reported on the case, the man seems to have no remorse.

He allegedly said: “I think I should probably not post anything… just to be smart.” When asked how he was, Pettit allegedly responded: “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

With that in mind, let’s all celebrate Football season the right way, wishing love to all teams including The Pittsburgh Steelers.

Good luck to every team but here’s a huge shout out to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Macs family, friends and fans.

Most importantly, a big f*ck you to the dude arrested in taking one of the most loving souls on this planet away from the world.

Mac Miller – The Star Room (Feat. Delusional Thomas)









Mac Miller and Dylan as kids.

Mac Miller and Dylan as kids.







Photo by: Christaan Felber

