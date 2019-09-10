Ellen Meets Viral NYC Firefighter and His Baby Daughter!

Ellen welcomed New York City firefighter Jimmy Howell, who recently went viral with a video of him giving a pedicure to his 9-month-old daughter Kensley. Jimmy talked about why he likes to pamper her and explained why he thinks it’s important to set an example for her to strive for more. Plus, Ellen and her friends at Shutterfly had huge presents for the FDNY Foundation and Kensley.

NYC Firefighter shows the world what it means to love his family, give back to the world and why service work is important.

Ellen DeGeneres has the best guests on her show. This is one of the cutest videos on the internet right now, and it’s obvious why…

The viral video features an NYC Firefighter pampering his daughter by giving her a pedicure.



This cute daddy treating her “like a queen.” He’s not only a Firefighter but he is in school for Nursing, as well as helping the homeless.

Isn’t it great to see people who give back to the world, the ones who go above and beyond expectations?

Never settle for less than you deserve, that’s a fact.

“I enjoy helping people.” he continued “You can always strive for more.”

What an amazing man.

“When you get blessed, bless others.”

Ellen Meets Viral NYC Firefighter and His Baby Daughter

Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

Blessed be!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related