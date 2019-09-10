It’s okay to rant your anxiety to the world, try this method.

Anxiety: Ranting your anxiety safely to the world, try this method.

Anxiety: It’s okay to rant your fears to the world, try this method.

Did you know anxiety affects over 40 million adults in the United States as young as 18-years-old?



Most importantly, anxiety does not discriminate. It affects both women and men.

Anxiety disorders are treatable, but only 37% of people who suffer from the illness receive treatment.

The reason teenagers and adults don’t reach out revolves around fear.



Regardless, it’s important to know that sharing your anxiety and trails will only benefit the world.

Unfortunately, there are people who troll but if you can start off by going live to mainly your family and friends on Facebook.



Whether your phone is black or you’re just sitting your back yard talking with everyone on your list who chooses to watch you live on Facebook.

Further, you can rant and tell them you how you feel. It’s your space, it’s a safe zone, and talk about your feelings.



That’s the point of social media, staying in touch with those who may have moved and can’t physically be here with you in the present.

Further, you’ll come to find how many people you are inspiring.



Many may just watch and may not leave a reaction but those are the people who need you the most because you empower them to speak up and feel less alone.

For example, I’ve gone LIVE on Facebook and just talked and I’ve had a random “thank you,” here and there but it was relieving as well.

There are also other ways if you aren’t comfortable talking about it publically.



In fact, if you search on the internet there are many sites that offer a live chat, some offer text messaging, and even Reddit, dedicated with communities relating to almost any topic.

“My anxiety is silent. You wouldn’t even notice a change on the outside but I’m honestly so stressed I can’t even manage simple tasks. People call me lazy when, in reality, I’m just overwhelmed.”

– HealthyPlace

The truth is, you’ll also find out who your real friends are, and I would rather have a handful or even one who truly understands what I’m facing, would you?

If you find yourself in a place of not going public you should always speak to a provider and seek out therapy.



It’s okay to ask for help.



Suicide Hotline contact information.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call 1-800-273-8255

In short, if you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

Anxiety: Ranting your anxiety safely to the world, try this method.

The Lifeline is available for everyone, is free, and confidential. See below for additional crisis services and hotlines.





Anxiety: Ranting your anxiety safely to the world, try this method.

With that in mind, it’s important to remember anxiety is a very real disorder and it’s one best treated.



Most importantly, you’ll begin to feel new again, so, be sure to report any symptoms you might have to your trusted provider.



That’s taking the first step, if you are in your teens, find any adult you trust, sometimes it’s hard to tell your parents because of fear of rejection.

Lastly, many teens are told to “shake it off” or called “little girls.”



Frankly, it’s the harsh truth and it happens every day by the people they trust the most in their life.



Fortunately, there are good friends and people in the worlding waiting to help you feel loved, understood and stronger than before you reached out for help.

Blessed be!

Treating Anxiety: 3 Interventions on YouTube

Like this: Like Loading...

Related