These celebrities love charity, going above and beyond.

Oh man, these celebrities really love charity. They truly go above and beyond even with their busy schedules.



Daya has always stood as a positive example in the industry. In fact, she is always open to sharing exactly what’s on her mind without regret.

Further, this year she attended Loveloud Festival and she sported a save the planet sports bra paired with sexy yet classy overalls.

The moment she took the stage, she spoke of love, acceptance and loving ourselves for who we are because we deserve nothing less.

The fans loved her energy and took her words which will forever hold onto their hearts.

LoveLoud Festival 2019 was a game-changer for Salt Lake City, Utah. The population has a strong religious foundation and being anything different than what the teachings so, many judge others harshly. With that in mind, we can say Utah has one of the highest rates of suicide in the country.

Local to Utah news station KSL wrote an informative blog on the topic.

“A suicide prevention advocacy group released a report Thursday addressing what can be done regarding this grim statistic. The Utah Foundation details how Utah differs nationally in its efforts and challenges in preventing suicide, pointing out that from 2000 to 2016, the rate of suicide in Utah rose from 15.8 per 100,000 residents to 24.2, an increase of 153%.”

Truthfully, it’s saddening to see the rate at 153% but that is exactly why the Loveloud Foundation holds its annual event, it holds dedicated purpose.

“Ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, support, accept and celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and family.”

The LoveLoud Festival is constantly changing the lives of young youth.

“LGBTQ+ youth in unaccepting homes and communities are 8 times more likely to die by suicide and 3 times more likely to engage in risky drug use.

These stats need to change.”

Unfortunately, there are many unaccepting homes a teen can find themselves facing. In fact, some homes are so extreme they send religious youth to what we’ll call a “pray the gay away,” facility.

With that in mind, we will note one of them is a non-profit organization located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their is straightforward, stating:

“To assist “people who want to diminish same-sex attractions and overcome homosexual behavior”.

It adhered to Christian and particularly LDS teaching and supported the doctrines of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church).

The organization shared that this task could be accomplished with the help of the Lord and, in some cases, psychological counseling.

“Evergreen was founded in 1989 as a grassroots organization by men who were seeking to deal with their homosexual feelings in ways congruent to the teachings of the LDS Church.”

Fortunately, there are people like Dan Reynolds who help show not only LGBTQ teens you can still be religious and love.

We often hear it said, love your neighbor as you do yourself in most faiths, and with that in mind, it’s a lesson for everyone in the world to learn. It’s useless being filled with hate and judgment.

“I am still Mormon: I love many of the teachings and practices. I love the family values. Do I know there is a God? Some days I don’t.

Do I believe Mormonism is the single and ultimate truth? No. Do I think all Mormons are bigots? No. We are generally good people that want others to feel loved and accepted, but we are broken and following a teaching that is literally killing our youth.

We cannot continue down this path. Every month that goes by, we are losing LGBTQ youth to suicide. They do not feel accepted.

To those who think the answer is simply for the youth to leave the faith, you are not educated on the matter. It is not safe to tell a teenager to do something that could potentially get them kicked out of the house or put them at higher risk within the community they are in.

This could lead to even higher suicide rates. We need to foster a community that is safer for them until they are old enough to make decisions for themselves and if needed, move to find a safer space with a circle of people that love and accept them for who they are”

This is why it’s important to hold truth to whatever you believe, it doesn’t matter if you’re an atheist, agnostic or practicing religion faithfully. It’s possible to still love than to lose a friendship or hurt others.”

Another example of positive influence is Kesha, who also attended the 2019 Loveloud Festival.

Kesha has stood as a positive example on many levels, she not only inspires people to believe in “whatever the hell you want,” but she’s also supported the LGBTQ community.

Sebert is an activist on so many levels, it’s safe to say, she’s made her family, friends, and fans proud to be a part of her journey in life.

Most importantly, Kesha Sebert focuses on charity because she wants to leave this world better than she found it.

American Foundation for AIDS Research

Amnesty International

Dress for Success

GLSEN

Humane Society International

It Gets Better Project

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Musicians on Call

PETA

The Humane Society

The Trevor Project

Additionally, Lady Gaga has shown her love for different charities and communities, including:

Advocates for Youth

Aging UP

Ali Forney Center

Alzheimer’s Association

American Foundation for AIDS Research

Artists for Peace and Justice

Autism Speaks

Beverly’s Birthdays

Born This Way Foundation

Bo’s Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

City of Hope

CLIC Sargent

Clinton Foundation

Common Threads

Cool Girls

That is just half of her list from Look to the Stars. I mean, that’s completely inspirational that she creates relatable music to inspire but during her free time she’ll hang out with students at risk or who may not have families and just talk about having strength, life, and sharing stories of hardships.

There are countless people out there who are also celebrities, maybe you don’t know their name but every day, they wake up ready to change the world. These charities throughout the world are all celebrities, and it’s because they live their life showing love, helping youth, helping those with chronic illness, and more.

What celebrities go above and beyond for you?



Blessed be!

