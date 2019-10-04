Celebrity News trending now includes Taylor swift post Lasik and it’s hilarious!

Celebrity News trending now includes Taylor Swift slightly embarrassing herself in a way we can all relate.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1132 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 3, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

There is a lot of fun celebrity news trending now but we have to focus on one that truly made us laugh.

In fact, it’s so funny that Jimmy Fallon moved away from his desk after sharing a priceless clip of Taylor Swift freaking out over a banana post a Lasik surgery procedure.

Fallon obtained the clip from Taylor Swift’s mama bear and we’re pretty glad she did, although, Taylor might not be as happy as we are due to it landing on the celebrity news trending now list.

Further, it goes to show that celebrities may entertain but they do have personal lives as well. This is definitely something I would be like “mom don’t you dare post this,” haha.

The best part, she’s just looking for a snack and happens to pick a banana but it does not go as planned.

“I wanted this one but what do we do with this one now? It doesn’t have a head.”

Taylor laboriously attempts to select, peel, and eat a banana. It does not go well. Watch it all go down below.

Don’t you just love it when the celebrity new trending now offers you a good laugh?

It’s been a busy year for Taylor Swift but she made it look easy, as always. And we are super proud of her new release and the way she went about it by letting fans read her personal diary entries.

Let us know if you’ve ever had a similar experience in the comments below. There have been countless hilarious videos posted over the years with kids post-dental procedures, broken arms and surgeries.

What a great one to add to the list.

Sound off, blessed be!

