Rihanna rejects super bowl half time performance to make a positive impact!

What’s happening for the super bowl half time performance? A little drama but for the right reasons.

Rihanna opened up in a Vogue interview about her Super Bowl decision.

In a new interview with Vogue on Wednesday, the one, the only, Rihanna opened up about her decision to turn down the offer to perform at the Super Bowl.

In fact, she felt it would be just as bad as selling out and “enabling,” improper behavior within the organization.

“Absolutely,” she shared when asked about her rejecting the offer. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Just in case you missed it, former NFL player Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem as a silent sideline protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Both Kaepernick and Rihanna felt the need to stand up for what they believe within their hearts. With that in mind, it’s important to remember that we all come from different places in life.

Further, many can relate to racial injustice, being bullied, and all the ugly battles we fight in life.

President Donald Trump called the mass shooting in El Paso “an act of cowardice,” and pushed the blame onto “mental illness,” problems for not only El Paso but the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio as well.

Rihanna recounted the days after those shootings, calling them “devastating.”

“People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal,” she told the magazine. “That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist.”

She also touched base on comparing the situation with another scenario.

“Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a ‘mental health problem.’ The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

Truthfully, we can only stand as examples to one another and hope that our positive thoughts are not only respected but made in order to make this world a better place than we found it.

The gorgeous gal is not afraid to stand up on any issues that catch her attention because she has trouble “removing herself,” from those hardships.

“I don’t feel outside the fray,” she told Vogue. “When I see something happen to any woman, a woman of any minority, kids, black men being murdered in the streets—I can’t remove myself from that.”

Nonetheless, she remains positive and hopeful.

“I feel like the darkness has actually forced people to find this light within them where they want to do better,” she shared. “It’s easy when you think everything is going really well and perfect. When everything is flowers and butterflies and you’re in your own bubble and your own world. But to see it, to know it’s happening – it pushes you to want to be the light in the world.”

Let’s be fair, whether you agree with the situations she and others stand up for does not matter, what matters is that you are respectful toward all people, like mentioned before, we all bleed the same blood, so, why do we hurt one another based on religion, politics and other personal values?

The answer, simply put, we shouldn’t be so judgemental. As with most stories, you cannot please everyone and that’s one part of life we have to endure but that doesn’t mean you ignore problems that don’t pertain to your life.

If you’re seeing it happen, take a stand, you never know whose life you might change by simply saying “I may not agree with that silent protest, but I still love you.”

To end, love endlessly, help foundations, charities, learn, and never stop because that’s how change happens in the world.

Take action now and you become a positive part of history.

What do you guys think about Rihanna saying “no thanks,” to the Super Bowl half time performance?



Sound off in the comments below and be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip and entertainment newsletter!

Blessed be!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related