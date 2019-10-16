The prison within your mind is not worth taking your life.

The demons within your mind, it’s not worth taking your life.

The demons within your mind, it’s not worth taking your life.

Taking your own life isn’t your only option.

Taking your own life isn’t your only option.



The prison within your mind can be deep, and sometimes those feelings can be so overwhelming the thought of committing suicide becomes an option, and some take that path.

When you’re in high school, you make all sorts of friends, date different boys, feel a slew of emotions and most importantly, do stupid shit with your crew.

Think about it, wasn’t there something either presently or in your past that you still remember, humorously telling your kids or friends about the memory?

There’s no doubt, we all have a story and that’s good, that’s how it should be when you’re young because you learn from each of those situations. In fact, it’s the absolute same for those “celebrities,” that you look up too for strength.

The most famous celebrities in the world have also faced, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorders, disease and more because our trials do not discriminate.

In fact, let’s take a look at Robin Williams. Isn’t it true that when he passed, it impacted the world in a huge way?

Unfortunately, growing up can be incredibly hard for some who are bullied, but you can fight back, all while not stooping to their level.

Sadly, many have been bullied. Sadly, it even happens years after graduation in the work-place, with brand new people, like a horrible cycle.

The prison within your mind can be deep, and sometimes those feelings can be so overwhelming the thought of committing suicide becomes an option, and some take that path.



Taking your own life isn’t your only option.

The world will never stop turning regardless of what has been coming your way, good and bad.

All the rivers keep flowing, and the world keeps turning.

Even after 13 Reasons Why, suicides, and sad stories in the media. Bullies still take the halls, and we still keep losing the ones we love.

As someone who has faced some pretty f*cked up times, my emotional mindset sometimes dark, one that tends to linger is our reality.

We lost so many people to suicide, including talent, those we see as our favorite “celebrities,” although, I feel we are all celebrities.

If you visit “Faces of Suicide,” and read the loving stories about their loved ones, I’m going to say it once, as my aunt left this world by suicide.

The website

“Faces of Suicide,” may trigger some visitors.

Positive Celebrity clicked one image who brought up Amanda Michelle Todd. The website gives you the opportunity to upload your remembrance.

Todd, Amanda Michelle

27 November 1996 – 10 October 2012

Port Coquitlam British Columbia, Canada

Our Remembrance

I wish I could be able to help you, I wish I could have been your friend, I wish I could have been able to avoid this, I wish you could still be here. Now I can only pray for God to protect your soul. Spread your wings, fly and be free angel.

Love from Portugal

It’s a sad truth, and this happens every day. In fact, the National Institute of Mental Health shared insightful statistics.

Those restless nights and demons in your head are nothing less than liars. Do your best not to be a stat because you’re worth more than you can imagine.

Suicide is a Leading Cause of Death in the United States

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Reports, in 2017:

Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 47,000 people.

Suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 54.



There were more than twice as many suicides (47,173) in the United States as there were homicides (19,510).”

Table 1 shows the ten leading causes of death in the United States and the number of deaths attributed to each cause. Data are shown for all ages and select age groups where suicide was one of the leading ten causes of death in 2017. The data are based on death certificate information compiled by the CDC.

There is an unknown amount of people in the world who feel like suicide is the answer to their problems, and taking their life is the only option because it feels that horrible.



Fortunately, we’re here to remind you that everything will be okay, you are going to be okay and regardless of what you are facing, it shall pass.

If you feel like taking your life, talk to someone you trust or call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available to anyone. All calls are confidential. http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

You do matter, you would be missed, someone you least expect loves you and thinks of you daily, you’re not a burden, money doesn’t define your life, the disease doesn’t define who you are and whatever you might be facing, it’s always temporary.

Make the first step, be strong, tell someone you trust and always have a safe zone, stranger friends of the world, we love you. Please don’t choose the option of taking your own life.



Reach out, you’re loved.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...