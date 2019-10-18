The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was my life. But I moved on with zero hate. Here’s why.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was my life. But I left with zero hate and more love toward others in the world.

I may not be an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. But the world still matters, and it should to all people in the world.

I may not be an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints but that does not mean I forgot what values and loving those around you as you would family.

This theory of mine, in my head, seems to fall into a lot of different categories, work, personal friendships, and even friendships like your neighbors where most contact is a “hello,” or “Have a good night.”

Over the last year, I have had to deal with a million different emotions. The reasons behind my leaving the church matter less to me than being there for everyone, short, tall, male, female, atheist, Christians, it has no place in my mind.

Why?

Fortunately, I left with less hate than I felt as a member, love is the answer to everything regardless of what God you believe in or don’t believe in, just love.

Do you honestly think atheists go around hating on people and bashing people for fun?

No, no, if you do, then you’ve got it all wrong. They still show up to family events when respected and treated the same, they love endlessly, my husband, for example, is a true player in that, he loves strangers, endlessly.

It’s easier to make someone smile than to truly hurt them, and for no apparent reason.

There are people in the world who can’t take a joke, and that’s okay, love them regardless of how sensitive they might behave, you have never walked a mile in their shoes.

The purpose of living is to love, in the hope that we can leave this world a better place than we found it.

For example, how many people do you know that identify religiously to “Christian?”

Chances are, you likely know a few and chances are they are pretty good people. In fact, it takes a lot of energy to be negative and mean.

Unfortunately, there are those types of personas in our world.

It’s for this reason, and of great importance to bless others lives, whatever that means for you.

Isn’t it true it could mean, you buying someone’s coffee, or mow someone’s lawn, or the simplest of all, sharing a smile or a hug?

These things are equal and they should never discriminate.

Bluntly, you will never make EVERYONE happy, so you have to live your best life.

You have to live as though you never lived before.

Within that process comes a heightened awareness that it doesn’t matter where you came from or who you are, you’re still human and we all need comfort and support.

There have been a million times, I myself, pushed a smile out just because I had too but inside, I was breaking down, by the end of the workday, someone would smile at me and I would feel like myself again, so there is proof that it works, not just for me but for many people.

The idea that we can’t love others with different beliefs is nonsensical.

Blessed be!

