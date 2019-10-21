New Kesha songs from her new album High Road on the way!

Kesha LoveLoud in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photo taken by Laura Margosian

New Kesha songs are on the way, and family, friends, and fans and beyond happy.

The gorgeous 32-year-old has been through hell and back. But she has grown so much from her past, which is extremely inspiring.

Rainbow was an album of healing, it was an album that Kesha made to share her story, to share her strength, most importantly, it was an album to punch those who doubted her right in the face.

Further, she has been supportive of all her fans, in the best ways possible. For example, she was one of the headliners for the LoveLoud Festival. She loves endlessly.



“It’s something I feel so strongly about,” further she the importance of loving yourself for who you are and never listen to people who put you down in life.



We often hear it said, why don’t you give yourself some credit, after all, life isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. Sometimes we walk slowly but that doesn’t mean you won’t reach your goals. Above all, you are perfect as you are at this very moment.

The new music trailer which dropped includes possible snippets from songs on her new upcoming album.



“I’ve seen the light: life is like driving across the country in a pretty small Astrovan, with your whole family in it, for 90 years. Because I think life is a vacation from where we go when we die,” Kesha said in a statement to Rolling Stone.



Kesha opens up about her new album in her teaser trailer for her album “High Road.”



“I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me — and in this process, I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record,” Kesha continued about High Road. “I hope my fans love it as much as I loved making it — and know I always have y’all in mind.”



Be sure to check out the teaser below.



