Fortnite is “modern-day card collecting”, and we love it!

It’s true, Fortnite is modern-day card collecting and we absolutely love it.

Yep, Fortnite Chapter 2 has drawn new gamers in, all because of thousands of people staring a black hole for 2-days.

The hype is there and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

While Pokemon cards and Yugioh cards are mostly a thing of the past for most people, Fortnite is dominating the gaming industry.

In fact, it’s almost like collecting your favorite past card games or even pogs.

Isn’t it true that we spent between 6.50-100 bucks for certain collections and decks?

Unfortunately, there are people out there who say the game is addicting in a negative way.

Although, it’s not much different from collecting basketball cards, baseball cards, Pokemon cards or dare I say POPS?

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 is absolutely amazing and it’s been a huge turn for Epic.

I mean… people watched a black hole for days and couldn’t wait to “drop into a new world,” as epic showed on their website, getting players pumped to check out the new island for Fortnite Chapter 2.

DROP INTO A NEW WORLD

CHOOSE YOUR LANDING SPOT AND EXPLORE AN ALL-NEW ISLAND FEATURING 13 NEW LOCATIONS.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 map has some interesting locations and a lot of exploring, which you earn XP for simply by discovery. The XP earned through playing allows you to earn new Fortnite skins, emotes, and gear to show off in the game.

Since Fortnite’s birth, you have been able to buy what’s called a battle pass, allowing you to earn additional XP leading to even more rewards.

As mentioned above, it’s comparable to collecting cards before the millennials switched things up, and it’s crazy to see how much has changed, don’t you agree?

Fortnite creates new friendships

Whether you choose to play Fortnite or Save The World, you’re still going to be gaming with others (if you choose to fill your squads up with stranger friends). Further allowing you to talk with, laugh, dance and share emotes in a build while spray painting together before your final attack in order to be the last to survive.

Fortnite has always been a game that brings people together. The game has even brought families together, playing in the same room, rather than just staring at Snapchat they get to attempt survival on the island, laugh, scream and maybe cry a little when defeated (at least I do).

Indeed, Positive Celebrity has made a few friends while visiting Twitch and playing Fortnite’s Save The World. We’ll just call him M-Dawg but he’s one of the good guys in the game and we’re thankful for his friendship!

What is the prize for winning the Cup?

Being that you can win a huge prize of up to 10 million-dollars, teens, and adults play in the contender league which now includes, solo or squads (a team of up to four).

In fact, the game is now considered an e-sport! According to TechCrunch, there have been some major wins in contender leagues, in Fortnite Season X.

“The big winner in today’s solo challenge was 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, who won $3 million for beating out the competition in the solo tournament. And, as sports writer Darren Rovell noted on Twitter, Giersdorf’s prize pool is only $850,000 smaller than the pot for the winner of the U.S. Open, which is set to begin in a few weeks at the same stadium. Indeed, the esports prize pool is one of the biggest awards for a popular competitive event. Wimbledon winners took home less than $3 million and Tiger Woods won $2 million for besting the field of competitors at the Masters.”

Fortnite Save The World

Fortnite Save The World lets gamers go through different missions all while battling some intense zombies.

You get different rewards that help you progress in the game but it takes a lot of time and grind to achieve and complete the game as a whole. But it’s also a lot of fun because you can team up with a squad in Fortnite Save The World as well.

If you purchase Fornite Save The World before it’s release then you do get a couple of perks and couple skins with a pickaxe. I personally thought it was worth it.

Fortnite Save The World has been growing over the last few months with more and more players.

With that in mind, there’s an interesting phenomenon happening in that game, where players will attempt to scam new players into dropping their loot, mats, and guns, so never just join in and go into what’s called a “trade box,” you are likely about to get scammed.

Fornite Save The World scams are popular enough that I will say there are some YouTube heroes out there protecting the squad.

These YouTubers will go into Fortnite Save The World and essentially “scam the scammer,” my nephew was the first to show me the videos and they are hilarious, check some of them out below.

You will laugh, the scammers who get scammed for their crime end up watching their weapons get destroyed, leading to screaming and crying, and even attempts at saying their “cousin works at epic,” absolutely hilarious.

Fortnite Rare Skins and more

The Fortnite “rare skins,” are exactly like collecting holographic Charizard Pokemon cards. For example, the Fornite skins today have dropped and they include the one, the only Skull Trooper.

Skull Trooper is just one of the most popular skins to have and we have no doubt that almost everyone who can afford has bought it.

They even have the Skull Trooper dressed as a female, catching the eye of those looking for Fortnite girl skins.

Skull Trooper officially has a girlfriend and her name is Skull Ranger.

Fornite skins in Chapter 2 have included a bunch of fun Halloween editions as well, so be sure to log in and check them out every 24-hours a new set of skins, gliders, emotes and axes arrive into the Fortnite item shop.

Be the first of your squad to collect the skin, and be sure to let us know which ones you’ve loved the most in Fortnite Chapter 2.

What is Fortnite Chapter 2 and the new world?

Basically, there are many theories right now trending on Google about Fortnite Chapter 2 and it’s a new world.

As a matter of fact, the whole map seems to be some kind of base, which also includes a bunker and the very house of “the visitor,” which will likely make more sense as we progress through the season.

Not to mention, The Visitor in Fortnite X is the one who caused all the chaos and led us into Fortnite Chapter 2. As a matter of fact, we did not think we’d be able to visit his actual home on the new map.

Further, the house is filled with memorabilia from Fortnite Season X, as he’s brought many souvenirs with him, including the clock from titled towers, a statue from Sunny Steps, and according to Forbes there’s even a hidden basement.

“In terms of his general living space, he has his control center in a secret basement you have to break through either the floor or a cabinet to access.”

Besides, it’s a pretty interesting storyline and as it’s as though we are part of “the movie,” and being able to watch the LIVE events make the game feel even more interactive for Fortnite gamers.

Celebrities who are playing Fortnite Chapter 2!

Be sure to add us! We love to give free skins away on Twitch!

To end, we’re pretty excited to see what else Epic has in store for us regarding Fortnite.

Finally, feel free to let us know what you think about the Fortnite Chapter 2 in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related